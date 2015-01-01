पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कुएं में गिरे पोते की बचाई जान, खुद दादा नहीं बचे

गोला2 घंटे पहले
  • साड़म गांव की घटना, छठ पर शोक की लहर

थाना क्षेत्र के साड़म गांव में शुक्रवार को दादा ढुलक महतो ( 55) ने कुएं में डूब रहे अपने 4 साल के पोते रवि कुमार को अपनी जान देकर बचाने में कामयाब हो गए। छठ पर्व मेंं व्यस्त गांव के लोगों के बीच अचानक हुए इस हादसे से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। लोगों की भीड़ घटनास्थल पर उमड़ गई। लोगों ने उन्हें बचाने का बहुत प्रयास किया लेकिन तब-तक देर हो चुकी थी। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि ढुलक महतो हर रोज की तरह अपने साथ पोते को खेत ले गए थे।

बच्चा खेल रहा था और वह काम में जुटे गए। बताया गया कि अचानक बच्चे के कुएं में डूबने की आवाज से घबरा गए। खुद तैरना भी नहीं जानते थे फिर भी पोते के मोह में वे कुएं में कूद गए। इस दौरान आस-पास के लोगों की इसपर नजर पड़ी तो फौरन वहां पहुंच कर मदद करने मेंं जुट गए।

बच्चे को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया।जबकि इतनी देर में ढुलक गहराई में डूब गए और उनकी मौत मौके पर ही हो गई। देर शाम को उसका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। घटना की सूचना पुलिस को नहीं दी गई। साड़म गांव में पसरा मातम, छठ की खुशी गम में बदल गई।

