विद्यार्थी परिषद ने की बदलने की मांग:11 हजार वोल्ट का जर्जर तार ले सकता है ग्रामीणों की जान

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
कार्तिक उरांव कॉलेज गुमला के पीछे तेली छात्रावास के बगल से सटे हुए ग्यारह हजार का तार झूल रहा है। इस तार के कारण इससे पूर्व में भी दो बैल की मौत हो चुकी है। तरी दीपा टोली निवासी व समाजसेवी शंभू कुमार साहू ने पहल करते हुए इस तार के निकट होने एवं पाेल के दरार होने की सूचना विद्यार्थी परिषद के प्रदेश सह मंत्री देवेंद्र लाल उरांव एवं छात्र नेता अनिल साहू को दी। छात्र नेताओं ने कार्रवाई करते हुए तुरंत तर्री डीपा टोली जाकर स्थान का जायजा लिया।

देखा गया कि 11000 की जो तार जमीन से मात्र 6:30 फीट की ऊंचाई पर लटक रहा है, बगल में बच्चे खेलते नजर आते हैं। साथ ही साथ 11000 के तार का पोल है वह भी जर्जर हो चुकी है और कभी भी यह पोल गिर सकती है। गिरने के कारण जानमाल की हानि हो सकती है।

तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए प्रदेश सह मंत्री ने देवेन्द्र लाल उरांव ने बिजली विभाग के अभियंता को फोन कर इसकी सूचना दी और अगले दिन ही इसको ठीक करने की पहल की। अभियंता ने भी आश्वासन देते हुए तत्काल ठीक करने की का भरोसा दिलाया। इस अवसर पर देवेंद्र साह शंभू कुमार साहू, अनिल साहू, आकाश राम, रोहित शुक्ला उपस्थित थे।

