राहत:कामडारा, भरनो और घाघरा में 13 किसानों ने बेचे 489 क्विंटल धान

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले के किसानाें काे अाैन-पाैने दाम पर बिचाैलिअाें अाैर सेठ-साहूकाराें के हाथाें धान बेचने की बाध्यता से मिली मुक्ति, किसानाें को 2050 रुपए क्विंटल मिलेगा दाम

गुमला जिले के लैम्पस में धान की बिक्री शुरू होने से किसानों को राहत मिली है। मंगलवार को कामडारा में 20, भरनो में 349 और घाघरा में 120 क्विंटल धान किसानों ने बेचे। इधर रायडीह प्रखंड परिसर में कूड़ोछतरपुर धान अधिप्राप्ति क्रय केंद्र का शुभारंभ मंगलवार को डीसी शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा ने किया। उन्होंने कहा कि लैम्पस में निबंधित किसानों से प्रति क्विंटल 2050 की दर से धान खरीदा जाएगा। अभी भी किसान निबंधन करा सकते हैं। कर धान की बिक्री लैम्पस में कर सकते हैं। डीसी ने कहा कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2018-19-20 तक मात्र 189 किसानों का निबंधन हुआ था।

लेकिन 2020-21 वित्तीय वर्ष में सिर्फ एक माह में 178 नए किसानों का निबंधन किया गया है। जिला में 953 राजस्व गांव हैं जिसमें पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष में 131 किसानों की निबंधन हुआ था। जिसमें 415 राजस्व गांव का एक भी निबंधन नहीं हुआ था। 171 राजस्व ग्राम में मात्र एक किसान ने निबंधन कराया है। लेकिन वर्तमान में 1700 आवेदन आ गए है। सप्ताह भर में धान की राशि किसानों तक पहुंचने की बात कहीं। वहीं एक किसान 40 क्विंटल तक धान बेच सकता है। एक दिन में 10 किसानों का धान खरीदा जा सकता है। ग्रीन कार्ड भी इसी माह में प्रारंभ किया जाएगा। मौके पर डीडीसी संजय बिहारी अंबष्ट, एसी सुधीर गुप्ता, सहकारिता पदाधिकारी कुमोद कुमार, आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी, बीडीओ मिथलेश कुमार, सीओ नरेश मुंडा, बीसीओ शैलेश समेत अन्य मौजूद थे।

