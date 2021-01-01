पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:3 चरणों में 1354 लाभुकों ने किया पीएम आवास सरेंडर

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  • 5227 में से 2173 आवास का निर्माण कार्य प्रगति पर

शहरी क्षेत्र के 1354 लाभुकों को अब पीएम आवास योजना का लाभ नहीं दिया जाएगा। चुंकि आवास स्वीकृत कराकर निर्माण नहीं करने वाले आवास योजना को सरेंडर कर दिया गया है। सिटी मैनेजर हिमांशु कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि मार्च 2020 में 468, अक्टूबर में 414 और 30 जनवरी 2021 को 472 आवास सरेंडर किए गए है। इन लाभुकों को आवास सरेंडर करने से पूर्व अवसर दिया गया था। इसके बावजूद वे आवास योजना का लाभ लेने में इच्छुक नहीं दिखे, तो कुछ में भूमि विवाद, लाभुकों की शिनाख्त नहीं होने, गलत लाभुक द्वारा आवास के लिए आवेदन करने, दस्तावेज अपूर्ण रहने सहित अन्य मामले भी सामने आए।

जिस कारण समय अवधि समाप्त होने के पश्चात विभागीय निर्देशानुसार आवासों काे सरेंडर करने की प्रकिया शुरू कर दी गई। गुमला शहरी क्षेत्र में योजना के आरंभ समय से अब तक 5227 आवास स्वीकृत हुए है। इसमें 1700 का निर्माण पूरा हो चुका है। जबकि 1354 सरेंडर किए जा चुके है। शेष 2173 आवास का निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ है। उन्हाेंने लाभुकों से आग्रह किया कि जल्द से जल्द आवास का निर्माण कराकर बाकी किस्तों की राशि प्राप्त करें। उन्होंने बताया कि फिलहाल राशि की भी कमी नहीं है। सरकार से एक माह पूर्व छह करोड़ रुपए की राशि प्राप्त हुई थी। इसमें पांच करोड़ रुपए बचा हुआ है।

