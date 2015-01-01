पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:जिले में 144 करोड़ की लागत से 195 पीएम ग्रामीण सड़काें का किया जा रहा है निर्माण

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
उपायुक्त शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा ने तकनीकी पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर भवन निर्माण विभाग, झारखण्ड राज्य भवन निर्माण निगम लिमिटेड, ग्रामीण कार्य प्रमण्डल व जलपथ प्रमण्डल से किए जा रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा कर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिया। उपायुक्त ने सभी अपूर्ण कार्यों को आगामी मार्च 2021 तक पूर्ण करने तथा क्रियान्वित योजनाओं की गुणवत्ता बनाए रखने का भी निर्देश सभी तकनीकी विभागों के पदाधिकारियों को दिया। बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण सड़क योजना की समीक्षा की गई जिसमें बताया गया कि 144 करोड़ की लागत से 195 सड़क निर्माण का कार्य कराया जा रहा है। जिसमें से 152 योजनाओं को पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। जबकि शेष योजनाओं में कार्य अपूर्ण हैं। इसके अलावा राज्य संपोषित योजना से अंतर्गत जिला में सड़क निर्माण हेतु कुल 03 फेज में कार्य किया जा रहा है।

जिसके अंतर्गत 10.50 करोड़ रुपए से 55 सड़क निर्माण का कार्य कराया जा रहा है। जिसमें से 35 योजनाओं को पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। बैठक में भवन निर्माण विभाग के कार्यों की समीक्षा के क्रम में कार्यपालक अभियंता बिहारी लाल मुंडा ने बताया कि कुल 31 योजनाओं में 16 योजनाओं को पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। झारखण्ड राज्य भवन निर्माण निगम के माध्यम से 31 योजनाओं का क्रियान्वयन किया जा रहा है। जिसमें से 04 योजनाओं को पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। जबकि 16 योजनाओं में कार्य अपूर्ण है। घाघरा प्रखंड के डिग्री कॉलेज का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है, परन्तु हस्तांतरण का कार्य अभी बाकी है। इसपर उपायुक्त ने ससमय हस्तांतरण सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही सभी अपूर्ण कार्यों को ससमय पूर्ण करने का भी निर्देश दिया। जलपथ प्रमण्डल गुमला के समीक्षा के क्रम में बताया गया कि जिले में 05 योजनाओं का क्रियान्वयन किया जा रहा है। जिसमें से 02 योजनाओं को पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। वहीं जलपथ प्रमण्डल चैनपुर-1 की समीक्षा के क्रम में कार्यपालक अभियंता द्वारा बताया गया कि जिले में 18 योजनाओं को पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। बैठक में डीसी, डीडीसी, एलआरडीसी तथा ग्रामीण विकास विभाग भवन निर्माण विभाग और जल पथ प्रमंडल के कार्यपालक अभियंता उपस्थित थे।

