स्वावलंबन:20 गांव की 200 महिलाएं उगा रही हैं मशरूम

गुमला7 घंटे पहले
मशरूम की खेती को दिखाते महिलाएं
  • आकांक्षी जिला योजना अंतर्गत मशरूम की खेती से महिला सशक्तीकरण काे दिया जा रहा है बढ़ावा

आकांक्षी जिला योजना अंतर्गत कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र गुमला विकास भारती बिशुनपुर जिले के पांचों प्रखंडों बिशुनपुर, घाघरा, गुमला, पालकोट और रायडीह के 20 गांव में 200 महिलाओं के साथ मिलकर उन्हें मशरूम की खेती प्रेरित किया। इस संदर्भ में केंद्र के वरीय वैज्ञानिक एवं प्रधान डॉ संजय कुमार ने बताया कि केंद्र को आकांक्षी जिला योजना अंतर्गत मशरूम की खेती के माध्यम से महिला सशक्तिकरण परियोजना प्राप्त है केंद्र जिले के 20 गांव से 200 महिलाओं को चिन्हित कर उनके प्रशिक्षण उपरांत उत्पादन आ रहा है।

डॉक्टर कुमार ने बताया कि मशरूम की खेती के प्रति महिलाओं का काफी सकारात्मक रुख है। चिन्हित प्रखंड के चिन्हित गांव में 10- 10 महिलाओं के बीच इसका उत्पादन कराया जा रहा है। मशरूम की खेती कर रही मंजीरा गांव की राजो देवी, चौधरी देवी, मंजू देवी एवं देवंती देवी, ललिता देवी, किरण देवी, पूजा देवी, सुलेखा देवी, कुंती देवी, बसमनी देवी, सीमा देवी, करिश्मा देवी पति देवी एवं तपेश्वरी देवी ने बताया कि हम लोग अभी प्रथम चरण में 15-15 मंडल से उत्पादन शुरू किए है। मशरूम निकलना शुरू हो गया है। प्रत्येक बंडल से तीन किलोग्राम तक मशरूम उत्पादन हो रहा है। इससे आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर होगी।

महिलाओं को बनाना है सशक्त

महिलाओं को आर्थिक रूप से सशक्त युवा स्वरोजगार बनाना है। केंद्र मशरूम उत्पादन से जुड़ी महिलाओं को प्रशिक्षण से जुड़ी सभी सामग्री भी उन्हें उपलब्ध करा रहा है। इससे गांव की महिलाओं को सहूलियत होगी।

उत्साहित हैं महिलाएं

केंद्र के वैज्ञानिक इंजीनियरिंग राय ने कहा कि बाजार व्यवस्था को लेकर भी योजना तैयार है। कोशिश है कि लॉकडाउन के बाद इन्हें स्कूलों में मिड डे मील में प्रशासन के सहयोग से बढ़ावा देकर सुनिश्चित बाजार तैयार किया जाएगा। राजीव कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि केंद्र बाजार व्यवस्था के साथ बेस्ट के रूप में प्राप्त बंडल के केंचुआ खाद उत्पादन से जोड़कर एक बेल्ट के रूप में बढ़ावा भी दिया जा रहा है। मशरूम उत्पादन से जोड़कर महिलाएं प्रत्येक बंधन से सामान्यता 350 सौ से ₹400 तक शुद्ध मुनाफा प्राप्त कर रही हैं।

