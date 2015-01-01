पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्णय:जिले के खनन प्रभावित क्षेत्रों के 50 गांवाें के लिए 259 योजनाओं को दी गई मंजूरी

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते उपयुक्त।
  • जिला खनिज फाउंडेशन ट्रस्ट मद अंतर्गत प्रबंधकीय समिति की बैठक में लिया गया निर्णय
  • स्कूलों में अतिरिक्त कमरा निर्माण, सौर ऊर्जा जलमीनार भी बनेंगे

उपायुक्त शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा की अध्यक्षता में जिला खनिज फाउण्डेशन ट्रस्ट मद अंतर्गत प्रबंधकीय समिति एवं न्यास परिषद की बैठक आईटीडीए भवन के सभागार में की गई। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने जिला खनिज फाउण्डेशन ट्रस्ट के उद्देश्य के विषय में जानकारी साझा की। उन्होंने बताया कि खनन क्षेत्रों में उत्खनन के कारण संबंधित क्षेत्र प्रभावित होते हैं।

इन क्षेत्रों के विकास के लिए मुख्य रूप से स्वास्थ्य, पेयजलापूर्ति, कौशल विकास, महिला एवं बाल विकास, शिक्षा, दिव्यांगजनों एवं वृद्ध जनों की सहायता संबंधित योजनाएं शामिल हैं। डीएमएफटी मद अंतर्गत उपलब्ध राशि से खनन प्रभावित क्षेत्रों एवं आंशिक रूप से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन हेतु प्राप्त योजनाओं को न्यास परिषद के समक्ष स्वीकृति हेतु रखा गया।

ज्ञातव्य है कि गुमला जिलांतर्गत बिशुनपुर, घाघरा तथा चैनपुर प्रखंडों के 13 पंचायतों के कुल 50 ग्राम खनन प्रभावित क्षेत्र के रूप में चिन्हित हैं। बैठक में उप विकास आयुक्त द्वारा बताया गया कि विगत बैठक में कुल 259 योजनाओं को पारित किया गया था। जिनमें आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र निर्माण, किचेन शेड, विद्यालयों में अतिरिक्त कमरा निर्माण, सौर ऊर्जा जलमीनार एवं डीप बोरिंग संबंधित योजनाएं शामिल हैं।

सभी प्रखंडों के स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में पर्याप्त मात्रा में बेड की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने का दिया निर्देश

बैठक में बताया गया कि सिविल सर्जन द्वारा कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर गुमला जिलांतर्गत अस्पतालों में पर्याप्त बेड की व्यवस्था, बाथरूम निर्माण, आलमीरा, चिकित्सकों के बैठने हेतु रिवॉलविंग चेयर तथा मरीजों के बैठने हेतु रिवॉल्विंग टूल हेतु अधियाचना दी गई थी। जिसपर न्यास परिषद द्वारा अनुमोदन किया गया। उपायुक्त ने स्वास्थ्य की व्यवस्था सुदृढ़ करने के उद्देश्य से प्रत्येक प्रखंडों में पर्याप्त मात्रा में बेड की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया।

बैठक में सांसद के प्रतिनिधि, विधायक भी मौजूद थे

बैठक में उपायुक्त सहित जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष किरण माला बाड़ा, पुलिस अधीक्षक हृदीप पी. जनार्दनन, सिविल सर्जन डॉ. विजया भेंगरा, उप विकास आयुक्त संजय बिहारी अंबष्ठ, जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी सुषमा नीलम सोरेंग, जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी कुमोद कुमार, सहायक खनन पदाधिकारी, सहायक निदेशक भूतत्व, जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी सह जिला शिक्षा अधीक्षक सुरेंद्र पाण्डेय, कार्यपालक अभियंता ग्रामीण विकास विभाग विशेष प्रमंडल अमरेंद्र कुमार, बिशुनपुर, घाघरा एवं चैनपुर प्रखंड के प्रमुख, राज्यसभा सांसद समीर उराँव के प्रतिनिधि, सांसद लोकसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र खूंटी अर्जुन मुण्डा के प्रतिनिधि, सांसद सुदर्शन भगत के प्रतिनिधि, विधायक चमरा लिण्डा, भूषण तिर्की, जिग्गा सुसारन होरो, भूषण बाड़ा के प्रतिनिधि व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें