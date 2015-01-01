पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चैंबर ने कराई 400 फीट जाली की व्यवस्था:हीरादह का पानी राेक कर डूबे 3 युवकों की होगी खोज

गुमला5 घंटे पहले
उपायुक्त शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा के आवासीय कार्यालय में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी, अपर समाहर्ता, सरकारी विभाग के इंजीनियर एवं चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ उन युवकों को किस प्रकार खोजा जाए। इस पर विस्तार पूर्वक विचार विमर्श किया गया।

इस दौरान चैंबर की ओर से उपस्थित हीरादह में पुल निर्माण कार्य कराने वाले संवेदक राधामोहन साहू ने हीरादह की भौगोलिक स्थिति की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि उपरोक्त स्थान के पानी के बहाव को रोकने हेतु कम से कम 15 से 20 दिनों का समय लगेगा, साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि हीरादह के अंदर में कई घुमावदार सुरंग होने की बात बताते हुए वहां बड़ी-बड़ी होने के कारण डूबे युवकों की खोज में परेशानी आएगी।

नदी के साथ उसके सुरंगो की पानी को कम करना ज्यादा जरूरी है, तभी एनडीआरएफ की टीम भी कुछ कर पाएगी। चैंबर की अपील पर जिला प्रशासन गुमला द्वारा उपरोक्त घटना स्थल पर जाली एवं बालू के बोरा से बांध बनाकर पानी के बहाव को रोकते हुए रांची से आए एनडीआरएफ टीम को पुनः उन नवयुवकों को खोजने हेतु नीचे उतारने की बात कही गई।

वहीं मौके पर चैंबर की ओर से जानकारी दी गई कि 400 फीट जाली की व्यवस्था चैंबर के द्वारा तत्काल करा दी गई है। जरूरत पड़ने अन्य तरह के सहयोग भी देने को तत्पर है चैंबर। बहरहाल घटना के पांच दिन बीज जाने के बाद भी तीनों युवकों का पता नहीं चलने से परिजन अब निराश हो चले हैं।

