गम में बदली खुशी:छत्तीसगढ़ से रिश्ता करने आए युवक की स्कॉर्पियो पेड़ से टकराई, मौत, 4 लोग घायल

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  • 28 दिसंबर को होनी थी शादी, रायडीह में मिलमिली नदी के पास हादसा

रायडीह थाना क्षेत्र के मिलमिली नदी स्थित करम ढलान के पास सोमवार को दोपहर करीब दो बजे एक तेज रफ्तार स्कॉर्पियो के पेड़ में टकरा जाने से उसमें सवार अरविंद एक्का (30) की मौत हो गई। अरविंद की मौत के बाद उसका शव चालक की शीट में बुरी तरह फंस गया था।

करीब दो घंटे की भारी मशक्कत के बाद जेसीबी के द्वारा उसका शव बाहर निकाला गया। साथ ही पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। इधर हादसे में स्कॉर्पियो में सवार अरविंद के अलावा उसके परिवार के चार लोग आशुतोष (25), बंटी (27), राजेन्द्र (26) व टिंकू (28)घायल हो गए। राहगीरों की मदद से चारों को इलाज के लिए रायडीह सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया गया,जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। परिजनों के मुताबिक चारों की स्थिति खतरे से बाहर है।

