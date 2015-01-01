पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना पर वार की तैयारी:गुमला में पहले चरण में 5893 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगाई जाएगी कोरोना वैक्सीन

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • सरकार और प्रशासन की तैयारी देख लोगों में जल्द वैक्सीन आने की जगी उम्मीद, वैक्सिनेशन के दूसरे चरण में हैं बुजुर्ग, फ्रंटलाइन वाॅरियर्स

कोरोना महामारी से देश मार्च महीने से लड़ाई लड़ रहा है। तब से ही देश और दुनिया में कोरोना की वैक्सीन का इंतजार सभी को है। देश दुनिया में वैक्सीन निर्माण का कार्य अंतिम दौर से गुजर रहा है। वैक्सीन का इंतजार पूरी दुनिया बेसब्री से कर रही है। जल्द ही इंतजार की घड़ी समाप्त होने वाली है। जिस तरह से सरकार व प्रशासनिक स्तर पर तैयारी हो रही है उससे लगता है कि गुमला की जनता के बीच बहुत जल्द ही कोरोना वैक्सीन उपलब्ध हो जाएगी। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। जिले में लगभग 5 लाख वैक्सीन की आवश्यकता होगी।

सभी को वैक्सीन मुहैया कराने के लिए जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कमर कस ली है। जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीन के वितरण की तैयारियां भी शुरू हो गई है। पहले चरण में 5893 लोगों को वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराने की योजना बनाई गई है। कोरोना की वैक्सीन को रखने के लिए जिले में कोल्ड चेन की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। वैक्सीन रखने के लिए अतिरिक्त डीप फ्रीजर की मांग की गई है। पहले चरण में हेल्थ वर्कर को कोरोना की वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। पहले चरण में जिन लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन दी जाएगी उनका डेटाबेस तैयार कर लिया गया है। जल्द ही यह सूची प्रखंडों के चिकित्सा प्रभारी व सदर अस्पताल के उपाधीक्षक के द्वारा तैयार की गई है।

टास्क फोर्स की गई गठित : डीसी

उपायुक्त शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा ने कहा कि वैक्सीन आने से पूर्व सभी तैयारियों के लिए जिलास्तर टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वैक्सीन वितरण की तैयारियों को लेकर जिला टास्क फोर्स की नियमित रूप से बैठक करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि सभी जिलावासियों को क्रमवार वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराई गई। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन तैयारियों को अमलीजामा पहनाने में जुटा है। डीसी शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा ने जिलेवासियों को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक करते हुए कहा कि अभी कोरोना का खतरा कम नहीं हुआ है। ठंड में फिर से कोरोना के सक्रिय होने की संभावना व्यक्त की गई है। इस लिए लोग सावधानी पूर्व घर से निकले और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते हुए मास्क का इस्तेमाल नियमित रूप से करने की अपील की है।

