लोगों को नहीं मिल रहा लाभ:गुमला में अब तक राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र की 8 योजनाएं अधूरी

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
ऐस ही बनना था राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र।
  • वर्ष 2008-09 व 2011-12 की याेजनाओं में 70 से 90 प्रतिशत राशि खर्च हो चुकी

पंचायती राज व्यवस्था को सशक्त बनाते हुए विकास योजनाओं का क्रियान्वयन ग्राम स्तर तक पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से प्रारंभ की गई राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र के निर्माण की 8 योजनाएं गुमला जिले में अब भी अधूरी है। योजना पूर्ण नहीं होने तथा योजना के प्राकृत राशि का अधिकतम खर्च हो जाने के कारण सरकारी राशि का खर्च बेकार हो गया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि केंद्र सरकार की योजना के तहत प्रत्येक ग्राम पंचायत में एक राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र का निर्माण करने की योजना स्वीकृत की गई थी।

यह योजना झारखंड में तब प्रारंभ हुई थी जब यहां पंचायती चुनाव नहीं कराया गया था। इस योजना का उद्देश्य पंचायत में एक सामुदायिक कार्यों के लिए सरकारी भवन का निर्माण करना था ताकि ग्रामीण व्यवस्था को सशक्त बनाने में मदद मिल सके। केंद्र सरकार कि इस योजना का क्रियान्वयन मनरेगा एवं बीआरजीएफ के माध्यम से कराया जाना था। राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र भवन निर्माण के लिए योजना में 21 लाख रुपए खर्च करने की प्राक्कलित राशि निर्धारित की गई थी।

किंतु जिले में वर्ष 2008-09 और 2011-12 में प्रारंभ की गई आठ योजना अभी अधूरी है। महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि उपरोक्त 8 योजनाओं में सभी योजनाओं में 70 से 90 प्रतिशत राशि खर्च कर दी गई है, बावजूद उसके योजना पूर्ण नहीं होने के कारण अब तक यह कागजों में लंबित है। उसका परिणाम यह है कि सरकारी भवन का कोई उपयोग नहीं किया गया और अब यह भवन किसी काम लायक भी नहीं बचा है।

इन पंचायतों में अब तक पूर्ण नहीं हुई योजनाएं

कसेरा करौंदी घटगांव और कुम्हारिया, सिसई प्रखंड के घाघरा चैनपुर प्रखंड के बामदा पालकोट प्रखंड के दहू पानी तथा काम डारा प्रखंड काम डरा पंचायत में राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र का निर्माण अब तक पूर्ण नहीं हो सका है और 90 प्रतिशत तक राशि खर्च कर दी गई।

बीडीओ से मांगी गई है रिपोर्ट

पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी सुषमा नीलम सोलंकी ने बताया कि जिले में 8 राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र निर्माण लंबित रहने की जानकारी मिली है यह योजना क्यों पूर्ण नहीं हुई है इसके लिए संबंधित प्रखंडों के प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी से रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। हालांकि उन्होंने बताया कि लंबित रहने के पीछे प्रथम दृष्टया जो कारण पता चला है उसमें जमीन को लेकर विवाद अथवा एक-दो योजनाओं में मामला न्यायालय में लंबित रहने के कारण पूर्ण नहीं हुआ है।

