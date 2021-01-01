पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:प्रशासन शीघ्र सड़क से हटवाए गाड़ियां- रमेश

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कहा है कि इस प्रकार से खड़ी गाड़ियाें के कारण दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के वरीय उपाध्यक्ष रमेश कुमार चीनी ने प्रशासन व नगर परिषद से सड़क किनारे खड़ी गाड़ियों को यथाशीघ्र हटवाने की मांग की है। कहा है कि इस प्रकार से खड़ी गाड़ियाें के कारण दुर्घटनाएं होती है।

प्रशासन इसकी अनदेखी न करें। चुंकि इससे लोगों को परेशानी होती है। साथ ही जान माल की क्षति का भय बना रहता है। सड़क किनारे खड़ी जब्त वाहन व निजी वाहनाें काे जल्द से जल्द हटवाया जाए।

