मारपीट:क्रशर प्लांट में हथियारबंद अपराधियों ने सो रहे 11 मजदूरों को पीटा, वाहनाें काे क्षति पहुंचाई

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  • अपराधियों ने जाते-जाते खुद को सूर्या नामक अपराधी संगठन का गुर्गा बताया

सिसई प्रखंड के पुसो थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत कुलकुपी गुटुवा टोंगरी स्थित प्रदीप साहू के क्रशर प्लांट में सोमवार की देर रात अज्ञात अपराधियों ने जमकर बवाल काटा। रात करीब साढ़े 10 बजे क्रशर पहुंचे एक दर्जन से अधिक नकाबपोश हथियारबंद अपराधियों ने वहां सो रहे मजदूरों पर हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में क्रशर प्लांट में काम करने वाले छह मजदूरों की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। इस पिटाई में तीन मजदूर गंभीर रूप से घायल है। साथ ही उनसे मोबाइल, रुपए आदि लूटपाट कर चलते बने।

जाते जाते अपराधियों ने खुद को सूर्या नामक अपराधी संगठन का गुर्गा बताते हुए बगैर संगठन से संपर्क करने तक क्रशर को बंद रखने की चेतावनी दी। क्रेशर बंद नहीं रखने पर पुनः धमक कर गोली बारी की धमकी दी। इसके बाद रातभर मजदूर डर के साये में जागते रहे। सुबह होने पर दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को अहले सुबह सभी मजदूरों को इलाज के लिए सिसई रेफरल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। अपराधियों की पिटाई में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड पृथ्वी सिंह, मुकेश यादव, महेश यादव, अनूप सिंह, वीरू कुमार सिंह, राजेश गंजू, बिगा मुंडा आदि घायल है। वहीं मुकेश यादव व दो अन्य को गंभीर चोटें आई है।

