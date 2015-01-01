पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को भेजा जेल:गर्भपात करा बेटी को मारने की कोशिश, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सदर थाना क्षेत्र की एक युवती की ओर से नीरज कुमार के ऊपर दर्ज कराई गई प्राथमिकी के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। युवती के मुताबिक आरोपी ने बहला फुसलाकर दुष्कर्म किया। गर्भपात कराने के बाद जान से मारने की भी कोशिश की थी। युवती ने इस मामले को लेकर 12 नवंबर को सदर थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई थी। 2016 में उसका आरोपी से फोन के माध्यम से संपर्क हुआ था। शादी का झांसा देकर शारीरिक संबंध बनाने लगा।

जिसपर वह तीन माह की गर्भवती हो गई, तो लड़के व उसके घरवालों ने दबाव देकर गर्भपात करा दिया। बाद में विरोध करने पर युवक ने 6 मार्च 2017 को बेड़ो मंदिर में नाटक कर शादी रचाई। इसके बाद भी संबंध बनाता रहा। 23 अक्टूबर 2018 को उसने बेटी को जन्म दिया। बेटी के जन्म के बाद घर ले जाने की बात बोलने पर टाल मटोल करता रहा।

घरवालों द्वारा धमकी, गाली-गलौज व जाति सूचक शब्द बोला जाने लगा। बाद में उसके पूरे परिवार ने मेरे कपड़े पर मिट्टी का तेल छिड़कर कर जान मारने की नियत से जलाने का प्रयास किया गया। पर मेरे द्वारा हल्ला करने पर सभी भाग निकले और जाते समय अपहरण कराकर जान मारने की धमकी दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें