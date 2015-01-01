पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्घाटन:भगवती ऑटोमोबाइल्स इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटी शोरूम का हुआ उद्घाटन

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
  • जनसंख्या को प्रदूषण से बचना सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद है

डीएसपी रोड परमवीर अलबर्ट एक्का स्टेडियम के समीप भगवती ऑटो मोबाइल्स का उद्घाटन मदन लाल मलानी, मनोज मलानी, राज कमल गड़गड़ ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। मौके पर मदन लाल मलानी ने कहा कि गुमला की जनसंख्या भी बढ़ गई है। जनसंख्या को प्रदूषण से बचना सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद है।

इसके लिए बैट्री स्कूटी गुमला में लांच कर यहां के लोगों को राहत देने का काम किया गया है। राजकमल गड़गड़ ने बताया कि 45 हजार 500 से 78 हजार रुपए तक का स्कूटी उपलब्ध है। दो घंटे के चार्ज में 50 किलोमीटर का माइलेज है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रत्येक खरीदारी पर निश्चित उपहार है। मौके पर ओम मलानी, राजू नरसरिया, राहुल पोद्दार समेत कई लाेग मौजूद थे।

