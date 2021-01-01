पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:भाजपा अजमाे ने सरकार के विरुद्ध पाेल-खाेल धरना-प्रदर्शन किया

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • अपराध पर राेक लगाने के लिए राज्यपाल के नाम बीडीओ को साैंपा ज्ञापन

भारतीय जनता पार्टी अनुसूचित जनजाती मोर्चा की ओर से राज्य सरकार के विरुद्ध रायडीह प्रखंड में पोल खोल धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया। अध्यक्षता अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र लाल उरांव ने की। मौके पर सरिता उरांव ने बताया कि सरकार ने ठगने का काम किया है। महिलाएं आज सुरक्षित नहीं है। महिलाओं का घर से निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है। रुदना देवी ने कहा कि महिलाओं के साथ दुष्कर्म व हत्या की घटनाएं बढ़ी है। विश्वनाथ उरांव ने कहा कि हेमंत साेरेन ने कृषि लोन माफ करने, सौ यूनिट बिजली फ्री देने की घाेषणा की थी, लेकिन सरकार ने अपने वादाें काे पूरा नहीं किया। मंडल अध्यक्ष लखन प्रसाद ने कहा कि झारखण्ड में गठबंधन की सरकार काेयला, बालू, लकड़ी को लूट रही है और गांव के अधिकारों को समाप्त कर दी है।

जिला मंत्री जगनारायण सिंह ने कहा कि पूर्व में भाजपा की रघुवर सरकार ने विकास की गंगा बहाई थी। गांव से लेकर शहर तक विकास हुआ था। हेमंत सरकार के आने से उग्रवाद बढ़ा है, पूरे राज्य में भय का माहाैल व्याप्त। मुख्य वक्ता देवेंद्र लाल उरांव ने कहा कि पोल खोल धरना का उद्देश्य सरकार के झूठे वादाें का पोल खोलना है। हेमंत ने 5 लाख रोजगार देने, युवाओं को 5-7 हजार बेरोजगारी भत्ता देने, घर के लिए 3 लाख रुपए देने, कृषि लोन, बिजली बिल माफ करने का वादा किया था, पर किसी भी वादे को सरकार ने पूरा नहीं किया। पूर्व कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को बंद कर दिया गया है। जिसमें कृ़षि आशीर्वाद योजना, जनजाति धार्मिक अगुवाओं को मिलने वाली राशि को बंद कर दिया। जनता जल्द झूठी सरकार को उखाड़ के फेंकने का काम करेगी। धरना के उपरांत रायडीह प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी मिथलेश कुमार सिंह को राज्यपाल के नाम का ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। मौके पर मंगू, चैतु उरांव, विजय टोप्पो बबलू टाना भगत हरिचरण भगत, मीरा देवी, फूलो देवी सहित 80 लोग मौजूद थे।

