खुलासा:भाई-बहन की हत्या गंजेड़ियों ने की थी, हमारे संगठन का हाथ नहीं

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • दोहरे हत्याकांड मामले में अब तक अपराधियों का सुराग नहीं मिल सका है

झारखंड जनमुक्ति परिषद (जेजेएमपी) के कर्मवीर जी ने प्रेस विज्ञप्ति जारी कर कहा कि घाघरा के कोटामाटी गांव के पास आदिवासी भाई बहन के दोहरे हत्याकांड में शामिल कुलदीप जायसवाल, आनंद तिगा, विवेक मिश्रा सहित इस गांजा गिरोह में कई लड़के शामिल हैं, जो जेजेएमपी से उसका कोई नाता नहीं है, कोई संबंध नहीं है। पूर्व में जेजेएमपी संगठन में आना जाना था। लेकिन पिछले 2018 में देवाकी वाली घटना जिसमें दीपावली की रात महेश महतो की धारदार हथियार से इन लोगों के द्वारा हत्या कर दी गई थी।

साथ ही कई लूटपाट जैसी घटना, रंगदारी करने, हथियार लहराने की शिकायत लगातार संगठन में आ रही थी। जिसके बाद से कनेक्शन को छोड़ दिया था और जेजेएमपी से निष्कासित कर दिया था। पुलिस प्रशासन भी ऐसे लोगों के ऊपर कार्रवाई करे। संगठन को इन लोगों की तलाश है। इसके सभी सदस्यों को चिह्नित किया गया है। संगठन भी अपने हिसाब से इन लोगों को सजा देगा। संगठन ऐसे डरावना माहौल बनाने वाले लोगों को कतई भी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। इधर दोहरे हत्याकांड मामले में अब तक अपराधियों का सुराग नहीं मिल सका है।

