समस्या:गुमला, सिमडेगा व खूंटी में क्राइम कंट्रोल करें

कामडरा2 घंटे पहले
  • डीआईजी ने तीन जिलों के एसपी के साथ की बैठक, बोले- सीमावर्ती इलाकों में कानून व्यवस्था की

दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर प्रक्षेत्र के डीआईजी अखिलेश कुमार झा ने शुक्रवार को तीन जिलों के एसपी के साथ कामडारा थाना परिसर में बैठक की।साथ ही तीनों जिलों गुमला, सिमडेगा व खूंटी में पूरी तरह क्राइम कंट्रोल का निर्देश दिए। बैठक में डीआईजी ने कहा कि तीनों जिला के सीमावर्ती इलाकों पर अक्सर विधि व्यवस्था की समस्या उत्पन्न होती रहती है। इसलिए सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के पुलिस पदाधिकारी आपस में समन्वय स्थापित बनाकर कार्य करें। अपराध पर नियंत्रण के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ें। तीनों जिलों में उग्रवादी व आपराधिक घटनाएं एक समान होती रहती हैं। आपराधिक घटनाओं के बाद उग्रवादी व अपराधी पुलिस से बचने के लिए सीमा क्षेत्रों को लांघ कर अपने सुरक्षित क्षेत्र में जा छुपते हैं।कई दिनों तक अपराधी अपराध करने के बाद दूसरे जिले में छुपकर पुलिस से बचते रहते हैं।

फिर कुछ दिन बीतने के बाद ऐसे अपराधी उसी जिले में घटनाओं की पुनरावृत्ति करते हैं। इसलिए सीमावर्ती अंतरजिला के पदाधिकारी आपस में तालमेल बनाते हुए अपराधी व उग्रवादियों के बारे में सूचना का अदान प्रदान करते हुए संयुक्त छापेमारी अभियान चलाएं। वहीं और बेहतर करने के लिए उग्रवादी व अपराधियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करें। बैठक में गुमला के एसपी हृदीप पी जनार्दनन, खूंटी एसपी प्रभात शेखर व सिमडेगा एसपी एस तबरेज, एसडीपीओ दीपक कुमार समेत बसिया, तोरपा, बानो, रनियां, कुरकुरा समेत कई एसडीपीओ, इंस्पेक्टर और थानेदार मौजूद थे।

