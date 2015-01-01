पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक का आयोजन:ट्रेड यूनियनों के देशव्यापी हड़ताल काे भाकपा माले का समर्थन

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
बैठक में उपस्थित भाकपा माले के पदाधिकारी।

केंद्र सरकार के किसान व मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ 26 नवंबर को ट्रेड यूनियनों का देशव्यापी आम हड़ताल के मद्देनजर भाकपा माले के पदाधिकारियों ने बैठक कर समर्थन करने का घोषणा की है। कचहरी परिसर में आयोजित बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए भाकपा माले के जिला सचिव गजेंद्र सिंह ने इसे माले के विभिन्न जन संगठन के पदाधिकारियों को आम हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए व्यापक स्तर पर जनसंपर्क कर लोगों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है।

बैठक में कहा गया कि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार सरकारी कंपनियों को निजी हाथों में सौंप कर कॉरपोरेट को मजबूत कर रही है और किसान तथा मजदूरों का रोजगार एवं आजीविका छीनने का काम कर रही है। माले नेताओं ने कहा कि सरकार रेलवे पेट्रोलियम केमिकल एवं अन्य सार्वजनिक संस्थानों को भी निजी हाथों में सौंप कर पूंजी पतियों को मजबूत तथा गरीबों को भुखमरी पर खड़ा करने की योजना सुनिश्चित कर लिया है।

ऐसे में देश की जनवादी एवं प्रगतिशील ताकत संयुक्त रूप से 26 नवंबर को देशव्यापी आम हड़ताल के लिए सड़क पर उतरेंगे। गुमला जिला में भी भाकपा माले के साथ-साथ एक्टू, झारखंड निर्माण मजदूर यूनियन आदि जन संगठन के लोग सड़क पर उतर कर जुलूस प्रदर्शन के साथ प्रतिवाद करने का निर्णय लिया है। बैठक में गजेंद्र सिंह, महेंद्र जंक्शन उरांव, सीता देवी, बिजेंदर उरांव, अमृता देवी आदि उपस्थित थे।

