मामला दर्ज:साइबर अपराधियों ने 40 हजार रुपए निकाल लिया बानो थाना में मामला दर्ज

भरनो3 घंटे पहले
  • अर्जुन 2 नवंबर को बेड़ो स्थित एटीएम में अपना बैलेंस चेक करने गया हुआ था,उसके बाद वह वहां से वापस लौट गया

भरनो थाना क्षेत्र के तुरिअम्बा गांव निवासी अर्जुन गोप का भारतीय स्टेट बैंक की भरनो शाखा के एकाउंट से साइबर अपराध कर्मियों ने 40,000 रुपए उड़ा लिया।अर्जुन गोप ने इसको लेकर भरनो थाना में अज्ञात साइबर क्रिमनल के खिलाफ भरनो थाना में मामला दर्ज कराया है।

अर्जुन 2 नवंबर को बेड़ो स्थित एटीएम में अपना बैलेंस चेक करने गया हुआ था,उसके बाद वह वहां से वापस लौट गया। उसके बाद लगातार 4 बार दस दस हजार रुपए की निकासी उसके एसबीआई खाता नम्बर से कर ली गयी, जिसका मैसेज भी अर्जुन के मोबाइल में आ गया। इधर मंगलवार को अर्जुन ने भरनो साइबर क्राइम के तहत भरनो थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करवाई है। थाना प्रभारी अनिल कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि मामला दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है।

