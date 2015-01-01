पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:हीरादह में डूबे युवकों में से दाे का अब तक नहीं मिला शव

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • नदी में स्नान करने के क्रम में एक दोस्त का पैर फिसल जाने से वह नदी की जलधारा में बहने लगा

दीपावली के दूसरे दिन रायडीह प्रखंड अंतर्गत हीरादह नदी में नहाते समय डूबे युवक सुनील भगत और सुमित गिरी के परिजनों ने सीएम हेमंत सोरेन को पत्र भेज कर युवकों की खोज करने व आर्थिक सहायता की मांग की है। पत्र की प्रतिलिपि कारा व आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग झारखंड सचिव, उपायुक्त गुमला, पुलिस अधीक्षक और एसडीओ को भी दी है। पत्र में सुनील की मां कांति देवी व सुमित के पिता शशिभूषण गिरी ने कहा है कि उनके बच्चे अपने चार अन्य दोस्तों के साथ 15 नवंबर को गुमला से हीरादह पिकनिक मनाने गए थे।

नदी में स्नान करने के क्रम में एक दोस्त का पैर फिसल जाने से वह नदी की जलधारा में बहने लगा। जिसे देख सुनील व सुमित उसे बचाने के लिए चले गए। किंतु दोनों भी उस जलधारा की चपेट में आ गए और फिर बाहर नहीं निकल सके। एनडीआरएफ की टीम के द्वारा लगातार चार दिनों तक तीनों की खोजबीन की जाती रही। लेकिन तीनों को खोजने में असफल रही। शव नहीं मिलने पर सुमित का पुतला बनाकर दाह संस्कार किया गया। मगर सुनील का दाह संस्कार नहीं किया जा सका है। अत: अनुरोध है कि शव की तलाश पुन: की जाए।

