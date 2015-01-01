पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:उपायुक्त ने सभी लंबित कार्यों को 15 दिसंबर तक पूरा करने का दिया निर्देश

गुमला11 घंटे पहले
बैठक करते उपयुक्त व अन्य।
  • गुमला जिला में समाज कल्याण विभाग की योजनाओं की समीक्षा की गई

उपायुक्त गुमला शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा की अध्यक्षता में जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग द्वारा विभिन्न कार्यान्वित योजनाओं की समीक्षा हेतु बैठक आईटीडीए भवन स्थित उनके कार्यालय प्रकोष्ठ में किया गया। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने टेक होम राशन योजनांतर्गत छह माह से छह वर्ष के बच्चों, गर्भवती तथा धात्री महिलाओं को लिए दिए जाने वाले पोषाहार की समीक्षा की।

समीक्षा के क्रम में जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी द्वारा बताया गया कि पोषाहार वितरण का कार्य प्रगति पर है तथा 13 नवंबर तक जिले के 219 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में पोषाहार वितरित किया जा चुका है। इसके अलावा पालकोट प्रखंड में पोषाहार वितरण का कार्य 18 नवंबर से प्रारंभ किया जाएगा।

इसपर उपायुक्त ने शेष आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में ससमय पोषाहार वितरण सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने मुख्यमंत्री सुकन्या योजना की समीक्षा की। समीक्षा के क्रम में बताया गया कि मुख्यमंत्री सुकन्या योजनांतर्गत वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 के तहत जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग द्वारा निर्धारित लक्ष्य 3116 के विरूद्ध 2487 लाभुक बालिकाओं को राशि का भुगतान कर दिया गया है।

शेष लाभुकों का राशि भुगतान लंबित है। इसपर उपायुक्त ने इस योजना का व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार सुनिश्चित करते हुए 15 दिसंबर 2020 तक निर्धारित लक्ष्य के विरूद्ध शेष लाभुकों का भुगतान सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी को दिया।

बैठक में उपायुक्त ने मुख्यमंत्री कन्यादान योजना की समीक्षा की। समीक्षा के क्रम में बताया गया कि मुख्यमंत्री कन्यादान योजनांतर्गत कुल 277 लाभुकों को चिन्हित कर लिया गया है। किन्तु आवंटन अप्राप्त होने की जानकारी दी गई। इसपर उपायुक्त ने आवंटन हेतु राशि की माँग रखने का निर्देश दिया।

डीसी ने किचन गार्डन विकसित करने का निर्देश दिया
बैठक में उपायुक्त ने आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में किचन गार्डेन विकसित करने की समीक्षा की। समीक्षा के क्रम में उपायुक्त ने किचन गार्डेन में बच्चों, गर्भवती एवं धात्री महिलाओं के पोषण को ध्यान में रखकर पोषणयुक्त लत्तर वाली सब्जियाँ, पालक, पपीता, नींबू, सहजन आदि लगाने का निर्देश दिया।

इसके साथ ही उन्होंने जिले के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में विकसित होने वाले किचन गार्डेन में सूचना पट्ट भी संधारित करने का निर्देश दिया। उपायुक्त ने आंगनबाड़ी सेविका, सहायिका एवं जन सहायता से आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में किचन गार्डेन विकसित करने का कार्य दिसंबर माह तक पूर्ण कराने का निर्देश दिया।

