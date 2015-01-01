पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा कार्य:सिठियो में बच्चों के बीच किया कपड़ों का वितरण

लोहरदगा4 घंटे पहले
चाइल्ड लाइन के बैनर तले रविवार को सेन्हा प्रखंड के सिठियो ग्राम में जरूरतमंद बच्चों के बीच आवश्यक कपड़ों का वितरण किया गया। वहीं टीम मेंबर सुदर्शन साहू के प्रयास ने जरूरतमंद बच्चों के बीच कपड़ा वितरण में मुख्य भूमिका निभाई। बताया गया कि बेघर, बेसहारा, शोषित, पीड़ित, लापता, बाल श्रम में फंसे बच्चों को चाइल्ड लाइन की टोल फ्री नंबर 1098 पर सूचना देने से तत्काल सहायता प्रदान की जाती है।

वहीं नेमचंद भगत ने कहा कि बच्चों के अभिभावक अगर जागरूक हो तो बच्चे बुराइयों के दलदल में नहीं फंसेंगे। अवधेश सिंह ने कहा कि बच्चे देश के भावी निर्माता हैं। इसलिए हमें इनके निर्माण में अपनी भूमिका निभानी चाहिए। मणि रतन भगत ने कहा कि चाइल्ड लाइन बच्चों के हित में अच्छा कार्य कर रही है। हम सभी को मिलकर इसमें सहयोग करना चाहिए।

