हाथी के उत्पात से दहशत:झाड़ियों के बीच से निकल अचानक सामने आया हाथी, पैरों से कुचल अधेड़ को मार डाला

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
हाथी ने 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को अपने पैरों से कुचल कर मार डाला।
  • हाथी ने इसहाक तोपनो को पहले सूंड से लपेटा फिर जमीन पर पटक दिया
  • ग्रामीणों के अनुसार, तीन जंगली हाथी क्षेत्र में विचरण कर रहे हैं

कामडारा थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत गांव पोजे पहानटोली में बुधवार को एक हाथी ने अधेड़ को पैरों से कुचल कर मार डाला। इसके बाद हाथी कुछ देर तक शव के पास ही खड़ा रहा। जब लोगों ने शोर मचाया तब हाथी जंगल की ओर भागा।

दरअसल, अधेड़ शौच के लिए इस ओर आया था और इसी दौरान हाथी झाड़ियों के बीच से बाहर निकल अचानक उसके सामने आ गया। इधर, इस घटना के बाद से ग्रामीणों में दहशत का माहौल है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार, तीन जंगली हाथी क्षेत्र में विचरण कर रहे हैं।

मृतक की पहचान इसहाक तोपनो (50) के रूप में की गई है। हाथी जब इसहाक के सामने आया तो वो कुछ समझ नहीं पाया। इसी बीच हाथी ने अपने सूंड से उसे लपेटकर उठा लिया और जमीन पर पटक दिया। इसके बाद हाथी ने उसे अपने पैरों से कुचल कर मार डाला।

इधर, इस घटना की खबर लगते ही कामडारा पुलिस और बसिया वन प्रमंडल के वनकर्मी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और स्थिति का मुआयना किया। वहीं, मृतक के परिजनों को उचित मुआवजा दिलाने का भरोसा देते हुए शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवाया।

