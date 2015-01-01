पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जनगणना में आदि धर्म लिखने पर दिया जोर

गुमला8 घंटे पहले
बैठक में शामिल लोग।
  • सामाजिक, न्यायिक और स्वशासन व्यवस्था के लिए राजी पड़हा ने की बैठक

आदिवासियों का सामाजिक धार्मिक न्यायिक पारंपरिक स्वशासन व्यवस्था अतखा पड़हा से राजी पड़हा भारत के पड़हा पदाधिकारियों की बैठक बेल खुदी भगत दुखी की अध्यक्षता में हुई। साथ ही कई प्रस्ताव सर्वसम्मति से पारित किए गए। बैठक में बताया गया कि 10 जनवरी 2021 को दीपू बगीचा टिकैत गंज जशपुर छत्तीसगढ़ में पड़हा पुष्प पत्रिका का विमोचन किया जाएगा।इस विमोचन कार्यक्रम में मुख्य रूप से छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम के अलावा उड़ीसा के सांसद जुवेल उरांव, राज्य के मंत्री रामेश्वर उरांव शामिल होंगे।

बैठक में आगे बताया गया कि आदिवासियों का सामाजिक धार्मिक न्यायिक पारंपरिक स्वशासन व्यवस्था का गुमला नप में नई कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। जिसमें बेल माधुरी मिंज, दीवान देविका भगत, रकम उर्वस पुष्पा उरांव व सदस्य सोने मिंज व फुलमनी उरांव को बनाया गया है। बैठक में कहा गया कि 2021 की जनगणना में भारतीय संविधान के अनुछेद 342 पर सूचीबद्ध पारित कानून अनुसूचित जन जाति अर्थात आदिवासी से आदि धर्म का बोध होता है।

इसलिए 2021 की जनगणना में आदि धर्म लिखने पर बल दिया गया। अन्य धर्मों की तरह आदिवासियों का संवैधानिक सामाजिक संगठन परंपरागत पड़हा व्यवस्था, मानकी माझी प्रगनैत व्यवस्था, डोकलो सोहर, होजोम भू काल सीमा चत्ता व्यवस्था है। राज्य में आदिवासी बहुल 14 जिला में पेशा कानून व्यवस्था 1996 के तहत पंचायत के कार्य का कार्यान्वयन हो। इस मौके पर जयराम उरांव, परमेश्वर भगत समेत कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

