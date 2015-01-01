पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गठबंधन:उपचुनाव में गठबंधन की जीत पर की गई आतिशबाजी

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
  • रोशन बरवा ने कहा कि झारखंड की जनता ने पुनः एकबार गठबंधन पर भरोसा दिखाया है

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी गुमला के अध्यक्ष रोशन बरवा के नेतृत्व में टावर चौक में बेरमो उपचुनाव व दुमका उपचुनाव में हुए गठबंधन प्रत्याशी की जीत पर पटाखा फोड़ व मिठाई बांट कर खुशियां मनाई गई। रोशन बरवा ने कहा कि झारखंड की जनता ने पुनः एकबार गठबंधन पर भरोसा दिखाया है।

मौके पर वरीय उपाध्यक्ष रमेश कुमार चीनी, मानिकचंद साहू अकील रहमान, पपु होता, अमृता भगत, युवा अध्यक्ष रोहित उरांव, कलाम आलम, रामनिवास प्रसाद, मोख्तार आलम, मो.इम्तियाज, खालिद शाह,अमर कुजूर, अनिकांत ओहदार, बबलू उरांव, फिरोज राह, इबर्रार, अमित साहू, राधेश्याम, विजय कुजूर, विजय कुमार यादव, रोहित कुजूर, शमशाद अंसारी, बसंत साहू प्रकाश सिंह आदि थे।

