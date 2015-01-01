पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिलान्यास:चैनपुर के द्वार सैनी से खम्मन तक दो किमी रोड निर्माण का किया शिलान्यास

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो पुलिया बरसात में बह गई जिसमें ग्रामीण लकड़ी की पुलिया बनाकर आवागमन करते हैं

लोहरदगा लोकसभा क्षेत्र के सांसद सुदर्शन भगत ने बुधवार को चैनपुर प्रखंड के सुदूरवर्ती मालम पंचायत क्षेत्र के द्वार सैनी से खम्मन गांव तक बनने वाले 2 किलोमीटर सड़क का शिलान्यास किया। शिलान्यास के बाद लोगों से मिले और ग्रामीणों की समस्या सुने। साथ ही उसे दूर करने की बात कही। ग्रामीण सुमति देवी ने कहा कि कहा कि सड़क के अभाव में गांव के लोग दूसरी जगह निवास करते हैं। दो पुलिया बरसात में बह गई जिसमें ग्रामीण लकड़ी की पुलिया बनाकर आवागमन करते हैं। ग्रामीणों ने सड़क निर्माण कार्य शुरू होने से खुशी जाहिर करते हुए पुल निर्माण कराने की मांग की। इस पर सांसद ने जिला योजना मद से पुल निर्माण कार्य कराने के लिए अनुशंसा करते हुए शीघ्र ही इस पर पहल करने की बात कही।

गौरतलब है कि मनरेगा योजना से अभी मिट्टी मोरम सड़क निर्माण कार्य बंद है, परंतु ग्रामीणों की मांग पर सांसद की अनुशंसा से इस योजना को स्वीकृत कराकर ग्रामीणों की समस्या को दूर करने का प्रयास किया गया है। इसके बाद सांसद रातू से कचा पाठ जाने वाला पथ का निर्माण का शिलान्यास किया। जहां ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि आपके प्रयास से सड़क निर्माण कार्य शुरू हुआ है। इसके लिए ग्रामीणों ने धन्यवाद दिया। वही गांव के एक व्यक्ति सूरज कुंवर मिले वे इस बार लोक डाउन में तेलंगाना में फंस गए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि सांसद के प्रयास से ही वे तेलंगाना से वापस पहुंच घर अपना पहुंच सुरक्षित पहुंच चुके हैं। गांव के सभी लोगों ने सांसद की इस पहल के लिए उनका धन्यवाद किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें