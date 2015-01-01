पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेम-प्रसंग में मर्डर का शक:पेड़ से लटकी मिली युवक की लाश, 10 दिनों से था लापता; परिजन ने जताई हत्या की आशंका

गुमला9 मिनट पहले
घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है।
  • युवक के पिता ने प्रेम-प्रसंग में बेटे की हत्या की आशंका जाहिर की है
  • मृतक के पिता ने युवती समेत चार पर हत्या का FIR दर्ज कराई है

चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव राजाडेरा से 2 किलोमीटर दूर वधारवा जंगल में पेड़ से एक युवक का शव लटका मिला। युवक अपने घर से 10 दिनों से लापता था। युवक के पिता ने प्रेम-प्रसंग में बेटे की हत्या की आशंका जाहिर की है। घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है। वहीं, मृतक के पिता ने युवती समेत चार लोगों पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज करवाया है।

मृतक की पहचान सुखवा टोली निवासी जोहन सारस के 30 साल के बेटे अमृत सारस के रूप में की गई। पिता जोहन सारस ने बताया कि अमृत सारस पिछले 10 दिनों से घर से लापता था। उसकी खोजबीन की जा रही थी। मंगलवार को लकड़ी काटने जंगल गए कुछ ग्रामीणों ने अमृत का शव देखा।

मृतक के पिता जोहन सारस ने पुलिस को जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि यह आत्महत्या नहीं, हत्या है। मेरे बेटे का राजा डेरा की एक युवती से प्रेम संबंध था। पर लड़की के परिजनों को यह मंजूर नहीं था। मुझे संदेह है कि युवती के घरवालों ने ही बेटे की हत्या कर शव को पेड़ से लटका दिया है। उसने युवती व उनके 3 परिजन अरुण एक्का, सागर एक्का व प्रकाश एक्का को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाते हुए चैनपुर थाने में FIR दर्ज कराई है।

