पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आरोप:बकरी चराने गई नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्ज

गुमला2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इसके बाद जब वह गांव पहुंचा तो गांव में नाबालिग के परिजन खोज-बीन करने लगे और गांव के लोग भुनेश्वर के ऊपर आरोप लगाने लगे

सदर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की 13 वर्षीय नाबालिग ने थाने में लिखित आवेदन देकर पास के गांव के भुवनेश्वर गोप के ऊपर डरा धमका कर यौन शोषण करने का आराेप लगाया है। प्राथमिकी में कहा गया है कि 30 अक्टूबर को गांव के पास ही बकरी चरा रही थी। इसी क्रम में भुनेश्वर गोप वहां पर पहुंचा। हाथ पकड़ कर ले जाने लगा। वह शोर मचाने लगी। भुनेश्वर ने मुहं को जोर से दबाते हुए सिंदवार के झाड़ी में लेकर इच्छा के विरुद्ध शारीरिक संबंध बनाने लगा। मना करने पर जान से मार कर फेंकने का धमकी देने लगा।

इसके बाद रात में अपने दोस्त संजय गोप के घर पर रखा, अहले सुबह चार बजे अपने दोस्त छूल्लू के साथ बाइक से गुमला जवाहर नगर स्थित एक घर पर रखा और खाना देकर बाहर से कमरा बंद कर चला गया। इसके बाद जब वह गांव पहुंचा तो गांव में नाबालिग के परिजन खोज-बीन करने लगे और गांव के लोग भुनेश्वर के ऊपर आरोप लगाने लगे। इसके बाद भुनेश्वर अपने पिता श्रीकांत गोप व नाबालिग के परिजन के साथ गुमला ज्वाहर नगर पहुंचा। जिसके बाद नाबालिग के परिजन अपनी बेटी को लेकर गांव गए। रविवार को थाने में लिखित आवेदन देकर भुनेश्वर गोप के ऊपर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई कर न्याय की गुहार लगाई है। थानेदार शंकर ठाकुर ने कहा कि आवेदन अभी प्राप्त हुआ है। आवेदन के आधार पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें