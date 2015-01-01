पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुमला छात्रवृत्ति घोटाला:जिस स्कूल में 1 अल्पसंख्यक छात्र, वहां 1676 दिखा 17 लाख निकाले, अब 26 स्कूलों की जांच

सिसई/गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्तिक उरांव आदिवासी कुड़ुख उच्च विद्यालय मंगलो।
  • हेडमास्टर ने 3 नवंबर को डीसी और 13 काे थाने में दी थी जानकारी

सिसई, गुमला के जिस स्कूल में मात्र 386 बच्चे पढ़ते हैं। इनमें एक अल्पसंख्यक छात्र है, वहां 1676 अल्पसंख्यक छात्र दिखाकर 17 लाख रुपए का घोटाला किया गया। कार्तिक उरांव आदिवासी कुडुख उच्च विद्यालय मंगलो के प्रधानाध्यापक अरविंद उरांंव ने 3 नवंबर को डीसी से शिकायत की थी। सिसई थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के लिए 13 नवंबर को आवेदन दिया था, लेकिन जांच पड़ताल के बाद केस दर्ज करने की बात कहते हुए पुलिस ने पल्ला झाड़ लिया था।

हेडमास्टर ने बताया कि स्कूल का आईडी पासवर्ड खोलने का ऑप्शन आया था। जांच में पता चला कि यह झारखंड रूरल डेवलपमेंट सोसाइटी चतरा रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर 925/20 06 -07 है। इसमें प्रिंसिपल अनिल उरांव को बताया गया है। मोबाइल नं.9431333582, 9525182539 अंकित है। पोर्टल साइट पर फर्जी छात्रों के नाम व मोबाइल नं. दर्ज हैं। इसकी जांच से घोटालेबाजों तक पहुंचा जा सकता है।

सिसई स्कूल में 90% आदिवासी बच्चे, 10% ही अन्य समुदाय के

विद्यालय में 90 प्रतिशत आदिवासी व 10 प्रतिशत अन्य जाति के पढ़ते हैं। सिसई के एक निजी विद्यालय में अल्पसंख्यक छात्रों की छात्रवृत्ति फर्जीवाड़ा का खुलासा के बाद प्रखंड के 26 प्राथमिक, मध्य, उच्च विद्यालय में जांच होगी। सभी विद्यालयों के प्रधानाध्यापक अपने विद्यालय की साइट और जिन विद्यालय की साइट अब तक नहीं खोला गया है, वे कल्याण विभाग से खुलवाने के प्रयास में लग गए है।

ज्ञात हो कि सिसई प्रखंड अन्तर्गत अदी अखाड़ा रांची मोरहाबादी संस्था से संचालित कार्तिक उरांव आदिवासी कुडुख उच्च विद्यालय मंगलो स्कूल में बड़े पैमाने पर अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाला का मामला पर्दाफाश हुआ है।

इस घोटाले को लेकर स्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापक अरविंद उरांंव ने 3 नवम्बर को उपायुक्त, जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी, जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी, 8 नवम्बर को स्कूल के संस्था अदि अखाड़ा रांची, 13 नवम्बर को आरक्षी अधीक्षक और 14 नवम्बर को राज्यसभा सांसद समीर उरांव को आवेदन देकर फर्जी तरीके से हुई घोटाले की जांच का विधिसम्मत कर दोषियों पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की थी। परंतु किसी ने इस शिकायत काे गंभीरता से नही लिया।

29 सितंबर को मिला था आईडी

प्रधानाध्यापक अरविंद उरांव ने बताया कि स्कूल की स्थापना 2008 में हुई है। यहां पहली से आठवीं कक्षा तक पढ़ाई होती है। स्कूल में अल्पसंख्यक छात्रों की संख्या केवल एक है। वह भी पिछले साल से नहीं आ रहा है। इस कारण स्कूल में छात्रवृत्ति संबंधित आईडी पासवर्ड नहीं लिया गया था। समिति के निर्णय के आधार पर 20 सितंबर काे आईडी पासवर्ड के लिए आवेदन किया।

29 सितंबर को आईडी मिला। आईडी मिलते ही नेशनल स्कॉलरशिप पोर्टल की साइट खोलकर देखा तो पता चला कि स्कूल में 3 साल में लाखों रुपए की फर्जी निकासी की गई है। समिति सदस्यों ने घोटाले की जांच के लिए वरीय पदाधिकारियों को आवेदन देने की बात कही। इसी आधार पर संबंधित जांच की गुहार लगाई है।

डीसी बोले- छात्रवृत्ति फर्जीवाड़ा का मामला गंभीर, जांच के बाद कार्रवाई

सिसई प्रखंड के कार्तिक उरांव अल्पसंख्यक विद्यालय के फर्जी छात्रों के नाम पर लाखों रुपए की छात्रवृत्ति निकासी के मामले में कल्याण विभाग की भूमिका भी संदिग्ध है। छात्रवृत्ति भुगतान के लिए कल्याण विभाग द्वारा विद्यालय और उसमें पढ़ने वाले छात्रों को लेकर प्रमाणीकरण व सर्टिफिकेशन का प्रावधान है। सिसई के विद्यालय में जब अल्पसंख्यक छात्र ही नहीं हैं, वैसी स्थिति में छात्रों का नामांकन संबंधी प्रमाण पत्र जिला कल्याण विभाग स्तर से कैसे निर्गत किया गया।

अब मामले की जांच भी कल्याण विभाग के पदाधिकारी करेंगे। इधर, डीसी ने कहा कि छात्रवृत्ति का भुगतान फर्जी छात्रों के नाम पर कैसे कर दिया गया, यह गंभीर मामला है। वे व्यक्तिगत स्तर पर मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। कल्याण विभाग के अधिकारी से जांच प्रतिवेदन मिलने के बाद ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जा सकेगी। जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी अजय जोराल्ड मिंज ने बताया कि मामला उनके कार्यकाल से पहले का है। इसकी जांच के लिए प्रखंडस्तरीय पदाधिकारियों से रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है।

सिसई का निजी विद्यालय के छात्रों की स्कॉलरशिप से संबंधित किसी भी प्रकार का भुगतान कल्याण विभाग के माध्यम से ही उसकी अनुशंसा के आलोक में किया जाता है। दूसरी ओर, आईटीडीए की परियोजना निदेशक इंदु गुप्ता ने बताया कि उन्हें कल्याण विभाग की छात्रवृत्ति से संबंधित मामलों के विभागीय प्रावधान की जानकारी नहीं है। वह इसकी जानकारी हासिल करने के बाद ही जांच प्रतिवेदन के आधार पर ही आगे की कोई कार्रवाई करेंगी। फिलहाल उन्हें चाईबासा में प्रभार सौंपना है। वहां से आने के बाद गुमला पहुंचकर मामले की विस्तृत जानकारी लेंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें