सावधानी नहीं बरत रहे लोग:गुमला में संक्रमितों की संख्या 2000 के पार पहुंची, काेराेना के दूसरे फेज के आने की भी आशंका

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
बिना मास्क के साप्ताहिक हाट में खरीदारी करते ग्राहक।
  • कोरोना अभी गया नहीं है, इसके बाद भी आम लोगों में इसको लेकर सतर्कता का माहौल नहीं

देश के दूसरे प्रदेशों में कोविड-19 के दूसरा फेज आने की आशंका के मद्देनजर झारखंड सरकार ने भी दाे गज की दूरी और मास्क जरूरी काे पालन कराने पर बल दिया है। किंतु गुमला जिले के वासियों पर कोविड -19 महामारी के दूसरे फेज में आने की आशंका के मद्देनजर कोई एहतियात नहीं बरती जा रही है। लोग सरेआम कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं,और बिना मास्क व सैनिटाइजर और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियम का पालन किए बिना भीड़भाड़ को बढ़ावा दे रहे है।

मास्क, सैनिटाइजर व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का नहीं हो रहा पालन

संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या 2000 से पार हो गई है, आम लोगों में इसको लेकर कोई सतर्कता का माहौल नहीं है। राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार मास्क पहने की अनिवार्यता को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रशासन ने अभियान चलाने का निर्णय लिया है।

जिसमें बिना मास्क पाए जाने वाले लोगों को जुर्माना वसूल किया जाएगा। तब भी लोगों की लापरवाही स्पष्ट दिख रही है। मंगलवार को साप्ताहिक बाजार के दिन मुख्य सड़क से लेकर बड़ा बाजार में भी लोगों की भीड़ देखी गई। कहीं कोई सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग अथवा मास्क का उपयोग करते नहीं देखा गया।

नहीं चला मास्क चेकिंग अभियान

सरकारी निर्देश के आलोक में जिले में मंगलवार से एक महीना के लिए मास्क चेकिंग का अभियान चलाना था। किंतु इस अभियान की शुरुआत ही नहीं हुई, इस कारण भी लोगों की लापरवाही पर अंकुश नहीं लगाया जा सका। जिला मुख्यालय के साथ प्रखंडों में भी कोविड-19 के नियमों का उल्लंघन देखा गया।

बिना मास्क के बस में सफर नहीं करने दिया जाएगा : गुमला जिला बस ऑनर एसोसिएशन के सचिव महेश कुमार लाल ने बताया कि सभी बस एजेंटों को बोला गया है कि बिना मास्क के किसी भी सवारी को बस में प्रवेश करने का ना दे। एक दो दिनों में प्रक्रिया पूर्ण कर दी जाएगी। सवारी मास्क पहन कर ही सफर ना करें।

मास्क ही वैक्सीन: 2-3 दिनों में शुरू होगा मास्क चेकिंग अभियान : उपायुक्त

जिले के उपायुक्त शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि कोरोना की केस तेजी से बढ़ रही है। लोगो को एहतियात बरतना जरूरी है। उन्होंने जिले वासियों से अपील की है कि बिना मास्क का यत्र-तत्र ना घूमे, मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। दो से तीन दिनों के अंदर जिले में मास्क को लेकर चेकिंग अभियान चलाया जाएगा। बिना मास्क के पकड़े जाने वाले व्यक्ति से जुर्माना भी वसूला जाएगा।

