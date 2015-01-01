पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समीक्षा बैठक:लंबित शौचालयों के लिए आवंटित राशि वापस करने का दिया निर्देश

गुमला8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपायुक्त शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा के निर्देशानुसार सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी सह नोडल पदाधिकारी जिला जल एवं स्वच्छता समिति रवि आनंद की अध्यक्षता में स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण अंतर्गत शौचालय निर्माण कार्य की प्रगति की समीक्षा की गई। समीक्षा के क्रम में बताया गया कि बेसलाइन सर्वे के अंतर्गत 17 नवंबर तक 3491 शौचालय पूरा कर लिया गया है। अबतक 93853 उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र पीएचईडी कार्यालय को उपलब्ध हो गया है।

इस योजना से निर्मित एवं निर्माणाधीन शौचालयों के 30159 उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र लंबित हैं। साथ ही 9152 शौचालयों का जियो टैग किया गया है। जिसके लिए कोष उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। बैठक में बताया गया कि बहुत से लाभुकों को शौचालय निर्माण के लिए पहली किश्त के रूप में अग्रिम राशि का भुगतान किया गया है, किन्तु लाभुकों द्वारा अभी तक शौचालय निर्माण का कार्य शुरू नहीं किया गया है। वैसे लाभुकों को चिन्हित कर अग्रिम राशि वापस करने के संबंध में कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें