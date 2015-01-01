पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा:अंत्योदय कार्डधारियों को तीन दिन में चीनी बांटने का निर्देश

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • बैठक में जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने मासिक चीनी वितरण की समीक्षा की

उपायुक्त गुमला शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा के निर्देशानुसार अपर समाहर्ता सह जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी सुधीर कुमार गुप्ता ने आपूर्ति विभाग से संबंधित योजनाओं की समीक्षा के लिए बैठक आईटीडीए भवन स्थित सभागार में की। बैठक में राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम के अंतर्गत जिले में राशन कार्डधारियों की अद्यतन स्थिति तथा आच्छादन के निर्धारित लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध आच्छादन की समीक्षा की गई। बैठक में बताया गया कि गुमला जिले में 1209242 परिवार राशन कार्ड से आच्छादित हैं। अब तक 640172 लाभुकों के आधार कार्ड का सत्यापन कर लिया गया है। बैठक में जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने मासिक चीनी वितरण की समीक्षा की।

समीक्षा के क्रम में जिले के सभी अंत्योदय कार्डधारी परिवारों को चीनी वितरित करने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं कुछ प्रखंडों में अबतक चीनी का वितरण नहीं होने पर उन्होंने असंतोष व्यक्त करते हुए सहायक गोदाम प्रबंधकों को अगले तीन दिनों के अंदर चीनी का शत-प्रतिशत वितरण सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया। विदित हो कि समीक्षा के दौरान चीनी वितरण की स्थिति असंतोषजनक पाई गई। समीक्षा के क्रम में कुछ प्रखंडों द्वारा खाद्यान्न उठाव की ऑनलाइन इंट्री शत-प्रतिशत नहीं पाई गई। इसपर जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने असंतोष व्यक्त करते हुए ससमय शत-प्रतिशत इंट्री ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर करने का निर्देश दिया। जिन पंचायतों व गांवों में पीडीएस का चुनाव करना है उसका अद्यतन प्रतिवेदन देने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने टास्क फोर्स के अलावा टास्क फोर्स का गठन कर बैठक करने व प्रतिवेदन देने का निर्देश दिया।

