तापमान:दिनभर होती रही बारिश, लोगों ने लिए अलाव का सहारा

गुमला
  • मंगलवार काे तापमान अधिकतम 22 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री रहा, 20 दिसंबर तक न्यूनतम पारा में और होगी गिरावट

मंगलवार को मौसम के बदले मिजाज के बाद कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र ने अगले कुछ दिनों तक मौसम के इसी प्रकार रहने की संभावना व्यक्त की है। हालांकि बारिश की स्थिति नहीं रहेगी। किंतु मौसम में बदलाव से पारा गिर गया है। मंगलवार काे तापमान भारी गिरावट के साथ अधिकतम 22 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री रहा है। जबकि मौसम की वजह से 20 दिसंबर तक न्यूनतम पारा गिरकर 9 डिग्री होने का अनुमान कृषि वैज्ञानिक अटल बिहारी तिवारी ने लगाया है। इधर बारिश के कारण ठंड के एहसास से जनजीवन प्रभावित रहा। लोगों को सुबह से ही गर्म कपड़ों का सहारा लेना पड़ा। बाजार में भी चहल पहल कम रही।

देर रात तक गुलजार रहने वाली गुमला की सड़कें शाम ढलते ही सुनसान हो गई। जगह-जगह निजी व्यवस्था से लोगों को अलाव तापते देखा गया। इधर ठंड और बारिश के बावजूद अभी तक सभी चौक-चौराहों पर अलाव की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई। ऐसे में रिक्शा चालकों, ठेला चालकों, खोमचा वाले सहित अन्य लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लोग ठंड से बचने के लिए कचरे को जलाकर आग तापने को विवश है। इससे उन्हें भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

