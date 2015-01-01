पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेहत से खिलवाड़:कपड़ा रंगने वाले रंग से विनोद होटल में बन रही थी जलेबी, लगाया गया जुर्माना

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • अधिकारियों ने दी दुकानदार को हिदायत, चार प्रतिष्ठानों से लिए गए मिठाई के सैंपल

शहर की मिठाई दुकानों की जांच के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से जांच अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। एसडीओ रवि आनंद के निर्देश पर खाद्य सुरक्षा पदाधिकारी राजेश शर्मा के नेतृत्व में होटलों में बिक रही मिठाइयों की गुणवत्ता, होटल की साफ-सफाई आदि की जांच की गई। इस दौरान पालकोट रोड के विनोद होटल में कपड़ा रंगने वाले रंग का इस्तेमाल जलेबी में करते हुए पाया गया। इसपर जलेबी व रंग को नष्ट कर प्रतिष्ठान के संचालक पर एक हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया। इसके अलावा शहर के चार होटलों से पेड़ा, छेना, काजू बरफी और लड्डू का सैंपल जांच के लिए लिया गया।

इसे जांच के लिए राज्य खाद्य जांच प्रयोगशाला नामकुम रांची में भेजा जाएगा। वहां से 14 दिनों में रिपोर्ट आने के बाद यदि किसी प्रतिष्ठान में लोगों के स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ कर मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री या मिठाइयों की बिक्री की पुष्टि होती है, तो नियम संगत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी राजेश शर्मा ने बताया कि अभियान में एसडीओ के द्वारा जारी आदेश के मद्देनजर नगर परिषद ने भी अपनी सहभागिता निभाई। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस स्कूल में कैंटिन हैं वहां स्कूल संचालक को तय करना होगा कि जंक फूड की बिक्री न हो। यदि बिक्री पाई गई, तो स्कूल संचालक पर कार्रवाई होगी। इस अवसर पर मुख्य रूप से नगर परिषद के सिटी मैनेजर अनंत खलखो, सचिन स्नेही व सुमित केशरी आदि थे।

