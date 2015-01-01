पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंद मिनटों में जल गई बस:गुमला के बस स्टैंड में खड़ी बस में अचानक लगी आग, घंटों मशक्कत के बाद पाया काबू

गुमला17 मिनट पहले
आग लगने से बस पूरी तरह से जलकर राख हो गई।
  • आग लगने की घटना कैसे हुई, ये अब तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है
  • संचालन की अनुमति के बाद भी इस बस को नहीं चलाया जा रहा था

सदर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित ललित उरांव बस स्टैंड में करीब आठ महीने से खड़ी यात्री बस में अचानक आग लग गई। घंटों मशक्कत के बाद फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम ने आग पर काबू पाया। हालांकि तब तक बस पूरी तरह से जल चुकी थी। घटना मंगलवार की देर रात की है। बस में आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। फिलहाल, पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

बताया जा रहा है कि वैभव नाम की यात्री बस गुमला से रांची रूट पर चलती थी। लॉकडाउन लगने के बाद से बस स्टैंड में ही खड़ी थी। बस संचालन की अनुमति के बाद भी इस बस को नहीं चलाया गया। बस स्टैंड में सो रहे कुछ ड्राइवर और क्लीनर ने बताया कि आग लगने के बाद हमें जानकारी मिली। घटना के वक्त हम सभी अपने-अपने बसों में सो रहे थे। थोड़ी देर में ही आग पूरे बस में फैल गई।

पिछले 6 सालों में इस स्टैंड में इसके अलावा दो और बसों में आग लगने की घटना हो चुकी है।
स्टैंड में मौजूद लोगों ने आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया पर वो असफल रहे। इसके बाद इसकी सूचना पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम को दी गई। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना के दौरान बस में लगी आग ने एक अन्य बस को मामूली रूप से अपनी चपेट में लिया है।

पहले भी स्टैंड में खड़ी बसों में आग लगने की हो चुकी है घटना

ललित उरांव बस स्टैंड में रोजाना 25-30 बसें खड़ी रहती है। पिछले 6 सालों में इस स्टैंड में मंगलवार रात की घटना के अलावा दो और बसों में आग लग चुकी है। एक घटना में तो बस में सो रहे क्लीनर की जिंदा जलकर मौत हो गई थी।

