डबल मर्डर का खुलासा:दोहरे हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी को किया गया गिरफ्तार, लोडेड पिस्टल समेत हथियार बरामद

सिसई (गुमला)एक घंटा पहले
अपराधी सतनाम उरांव के पास से पुलिस ने एक लोडेड देशी पिस्तौल, भुजाली और घटना में प्रयुक्त दो बाइक को बरामद किया है।
  • सतनमा उरांव ने फेरी करने वाले दो युवकों की 27 अक्टूबर को हत्या कर दी थी

सिसई के डबल मर्डर केस के मुख्य अभियुक्त सतनाम उरांव उर्फ मास्टर को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। अपराधी सतनाम उरांव के पास से पुलिस ने एक लोडेड देशी पिस्तौल, भुजाली (धारदार हथियार) और घटना में प्रयुक्त दो बाइक को बरामद किया है। सतनाम उरांव ने फेरी करने वाले दो युवकों की 27 अक्टूबर को हत्या कर दी थी।

सिसई थाना प्रभारी श्यामनंद मंडल ने बताया कि डबल मर्डर केस आरोपी को शुक्रवार को मतला पहाड़ के गिरफ्तार किया गया। घटना के बाद से मुख्य आरोपी ने पहाड़ को अपना ठिकाना बनाया था। उसके पास से 315 बोर का देशी पिस्तौल, एक जिंदा गोली, एक खोखा बरामद किया गया है। सतनाम ने पूछताछ में बताया है कि कूपन में LCD निकला था जिसे दोनों फेरी वाले नहीं दे रहे थे। इसलिए उसने साथियों के साथ मिलकर दोनों का अपहरण किया और फिर उनकी हत्या कर दी थी।

10 हजार रुपए सैलरी पर करता था काम
सतनाम उरांव 2017 में कार्तिक उरांव कॉलेज से इंटर पास करने के बाद अपने क्षेत्र में ही मारपीट, लूट सहित कई घटना को अंजाम देने लगा था। इसी दौरान आपराधिक संगठन झांगुर गिरोह के संपर्क में आया और 10 हजार रुपए महीना पर इस संगठन के लिए काम करने लगा था।

