डीजीपी का गुमला दौरा:गुमला में सगे भाई-बहन हत्याकांड मामले में लोहरदगा सदर थानेदार सस्पेंड

गुमला3 मिनट पहले
डीजीपी एमवी राव शनिवार को गुमला दौरे पर पहुंचे।
  • 25 अक्टूबर की रात भाई-बहन हत्याकांड मामले में लापरवाही बरतने पर डीजीपी एमवी राव ने की कार्रवाई
  • लिखित शिकायत मिलने के बाद भी लोहरदगा सदर थाना की पुलिस ने घाघरा थाना से संपर्क तक नहीं किया

घाघरा थाना क्षेत्र के कोटामाटी नदी के पास 25 अक्टूबर की रात भाई-बहन हत्याकांड मामले में डीजीपी एमवी राव ने शनिवार को लोहरदगा के सदर थाना प्रभारी केश्वर साहू को सस्पेंड कर दिया। गुमला दौरे पर पहुंचने के बाद डीजीपी ने यह कार्रवाई की है। उन्होंने लोहरदगा के एसपी को मौके से ही फोन कर सदर थाना प्रभारी को सस्पेंड किए जाने का निर्देश भी दिया। यह कार्रवाई लोहरदगा के सदर थाना प्रभारी केश्वर साहू द्वारा लापरवाही बरतने की वजह से की गई।

बताते चलें कि 25 अक्टूबर को रात करीब 7:30 बजे दोनों सगे भाई बहन अपने पैतृक गांव कोटामाटी से लोहरदगा वापस लौट रहे थे। तभी रास्ते से दोनों का अपहरण कर लिया गया था। इधर, घंटों बीतने के बाद जब दोनों लोहरदगा नहीं पहुंचे तो परिवार के लोग चिंतित हो उठे। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपने पैतृक गांव कोटामाटी के परिजनों से संपर्क कर उनके बारे में जानकारी ली। गांव के परिजनों ने घंटों पहले उनके निकल जाने की जानकारी दी थी। इसके बाद परिजन किसी अनहोनी की अंदेशा को लेकर रात में ही उनके खोजबीन में जुट गए थे और लोहरदगा सदर थाना पहुंचकर इसकी लिखित शिकायत की थी। लेकिन लोहरदगा थाना ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

इसके दूसरे दिन सुबह होने पर परिजनों को दोनों भाई-बहन का शव शव चुंदरी नवाटोली मे मिला था। इस घटना के बाद मृतकों के चाचा बाल किशुन भगत ने पुलिस की लापरवाही के कारण दोनों बच्चों की हत्या होने की बात कही थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि अगर लोहरदगा व घाघरा की पुलिस तत्परता दिखाती तो दोनों की जान बच सकती थी। क्योंकि बच्चों के घर नही पहुंचने पर सबसे पहले परिजनों ने इसकी सूचना देने के लिए घाघरा थाना का विभागीय नंबर पर संपर्क किया था, पर वो बंद था। इसके बाद परिजनों ने लोहरदगा सदर थाना पहुंचकर इसकी लिखित शिकायत की थी। लेकिन लोहरदगा सदर थाना की पुलिस ने घाघरा थाना से संपर्क तक नहीं किया।

