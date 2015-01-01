पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी:गुमला में नदी में नहाने के दौरान तीन युवक बहे, तीन बचे

गुमला38 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
अभिषेक कुमार गुप्ता, सुमित कुमार और सुनील कुमार भगत नदी में बह गए हैं। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • छह दोस्त हीरादह में पिकनिक मनाने कार से पहुंचे थे
  • नहाने के दौरान तीन युवक बहे, तीन किसी तरह नदी से आए बाहर

रायडीह प्रखंड के सुरसांग थाना क्षेत्र में रविवार को हीरादह नदी में तीन युवक बह गए। जबकि उनके साथ ही नदी में उतरे उनके तीन साथी किसी तरह अपनी जान बचाकर पानी से बाहर निकले। घटना की सूचना के बाद युवकों के परिजन व पुलिस-प्रशासन मौके पर पहुंची और नदी में बहे युवकों की तलाश में जुट गई है। सभी छह दोस्त हीरादह में पिकनिक मनाने कार से पहुंचे थे।

अभिषेक कुमार गुप्ता, सुमित कुमार और सुनील कुमार भगत नदी में बह गए हैं। जबकि इनके साथ नदी में नहा रहे अभिषेक कुमार, चंदन कुमार और दीपू कुमार किसी तरह नदी से बाहर आकर अपनी जान बचाई। सभी यहां पिकनिक मनाने के लिए रविवार दोपहर पहुंचे थे। इसके बाद नहाने की योजना बना सभी नदी में उतरे और इनमें से तीन बह गए।

बहने से बचे युवकों ने फौरन की इसकी जानकारी परिजनों काे दी और पुलिस को भी सूचना दी गई। इधर, थाना प्रभारी विक्रमा राम ने बताया कि नदी में बहे युवकों की तलाश जारी है।

