पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अगुवाई:सरना धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव पारित हाेने पर झामुमो ने निकाला जुलूस, बांटी गई मिठाई

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलीम ने कहा कि वर्षों से आदिवासी भाई-बहन की सरना धर्म कोड लागू करने की मांग थी

झारखंड विधानसभा में सरना धर्म कोड को लेकर सीएम हेमंत सोरेन द्वारा विशेष सत्र बुलाकर प्रस्ताव को पारित करते हुए केंद्र को प्रस्ताव भेजने की खुशी में झामुमो ने गुमला में जुलूस निकाला। यह जुलूस अल्पसंख्यक जिला अध्यक्ष कलीम अख्तर सह नगर परिषद उपाध्यक्ष कलीम अख्तर की अगुवाई में निकाली गई। जुलूस के दौरान आतिशबाजी की गई और मिठाई बांटी गई। कलीम ने कहा कि वर्षों से आदिवासी भाई-बहन की सरना धर्म कोड लागू करने की मांग थी।

जिसे सीएम हेमंत सोरेन ने विशेष सत्र बुलाकर प्रस्ताव पारित करते हुए केंद्र को भेज दिया है। मौके पर हरिओम साहू, आइटी सेल के मीडिया प्रभारी शाजिद, रंजीत सिंह, सजीत पन्ना, अमित एक्का, लड्डन, नुरूल होदा, सद्दाम, रंजन तिकी, हेमलता बाड़ा, मंजू एक्का, कलावती देवी, संगीता केरकेट्टा, ज्योति किरण मिंज, संदीप मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें