मोर्चा:खुशमन जिला अध्यक्ष, मंगल को प्रदेश कार्यसमिति में जगह

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा एससी और एसटी मोर्चा के पदाधिकारी घोषित

झारखंड प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष दीपक प्रकाश के निर्देशानुसार अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा व जनजाति मोर्चा का संगठन नियुक्तियां की घोषणा मोर्चा अध्यक्षों ने की। इसमें अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमर कुमार बावरी के द्वारा जिला अध्यक्ष के रूप में लगातार जिले में सामाजिक कार्यों का निर्वहन कर रहे भाजपा नेता खुशमन नायक को किया है। वहीं कमेटी में पार्टी नेता मंगल सिंह भोक्ता को प्रदेश कार्यसमिति में जगह दी गई है। जबकि मोर्चा के वरिष्ठ नेता जगमोहन नायक को सिमडेगा जिले का मोर्चा संगठन प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

वहीं अनुसूचित जनजाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शिवशंकर उरांव द्वारा एबीवीपी के छात्र नेता व जिले में जनजाति समाज के धार्मिक- सामाजिक मुद्दों के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे देवेन्द्र लाल उरांव को संगठन द्वारा जिला अध्यक्ष की महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी दी है। जबकि जिले से प्रदेश टीम में भिखारी भगत,आशेष बारला, शकुंतला उरांव, टेम्बू उरांव,जयराम इंदवार, लक्ष्मीकांत बड़ाईक, रामप्रसाद बड़ाईक, मांगू उरांव का मनोनयन किया गया है।

