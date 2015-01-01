पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:पत्थर से कूच कर अधेड़ की हत्या, शव को कुएं में फेंका

भरनो2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शव काे कुआं में तैरता हुआ देखकर ग्रामीणों के द्वारा इसकी जानकारी मुखिया रश्मि लड़का को दी

करंज थाना क्षेत्र के डुडिया कुसुम टोली गांव निवासी 55 वर्षीय जग्गा उरांव की अज्ञात अपराधियों ने धारदार हथियार और पत्थर से कूच कर हत्या कर शव को कुआं में फेंक दिया। जग्गा उरांव मंगलवार की शाम जिरहुल गांव जाने की बात कह कर अपने घर से निकला था। परन्तु वह जिरहुल गांव नही पहुंचा। बीच रास्ते में ही उसके घर से एक किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित डुडिया ढोढहा के समीप अज्ञात अपराधियों के द्वारा धारदार हथियार से उसकी हत्या कर शव को छिपाने के मकसद से पास के एक कुएं में फेंक दिया गया।

उसके शव काे कुआं में तैरता हुआ देखकर ग्रामीणों के द्वारा इसकी जानकारी मुखिया रश्मि लड़का को दी। मुखिया घटना स्थल पहुंचकर इसकी सूचना करंज पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलने पर करंज थाना पुलिस घटना स्थल पहुंची और कुआं से शव को निकलवा कर अपने कब्जे में करते हुए पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए सदर अस्पताल गुमला भेज दिया। वहीं मृतक के भतीजा प्रेम उरांव ने बताया कि उसके चाचा जग्गा उरांव ने शादी नहीं की थी। किसी के साथ कोई दुश्मनी नहीं थी। इसके बावजूद उसकी हत्या क्यों और किसने की है ये पता नहीं चला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें