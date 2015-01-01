पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:ललित उरांव की प्रतिमा का अनावरण सिसई में कल किया जाएगा- किरण

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • भाजपा के हजारों कार्यकर्ता इस मूर्ति अनावरण कार्यक्रम के साक्षी बनेंगे

जनसंघ काल के नेता पूर्व सांसद बाबा ललित उरांव के आगामी 14 दिसंबर को सिसई में होने वाले मूर्ति अनावरण के लिए भाजपा गुमला द्वारा प्रेस वार्ता कर जानकारी दी गई। भाजपा नेत्री सह जिला परिषद अध्यक्षा किरण बाड़ा ने बताया कि जनसंघ काल के नेता ललित उरांव जी के मूर्ति अनावरण का कार्यक्रम सिसई में 14 दिसम्बर को आयोजित होगा। जिसकी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। कार्यक्रम के उद्घाटन कर्ता पूर्व सांसद लोकसभा उपाध्यक्ष कड़िया मुंडा, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दीपक प्रकाश करेंगे।

भाजपा के हजारों कार्यकर्ता इस मूर्ति अनावरण कार्यक्रम के साक्षी बनेंगे। वहीं जिला अध्यक्ष अनूप चंद्र अधिकारी ने ललित जी के जीवन पर प्रकाश डालते हुए बताया कि गुमला जिला के कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए बाबा ललित उरांव आजीवन प्रेरणा स्रोत रहेंगे। उनके राजनीतिक जीवन का प्रारंभ जनसंघ से शुरू होकर 1969-71 बिहार विधानसभा सदस्य के साथ 11वीं लोकसभा (1991) तक रहा है। इस जनसेवा काल में जननेता के रूप में उन्होंने अपनी पहचान बनाई थी। मौके पर चितरंजन मिश्रा, गायत्री देवी, अरविन्द मिश्रा, भोला चौधरी आदि मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित थे।

