आक्रोश:राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह फेल : अरुण उरांव

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय नेता ने कोटामाटी में पीड़ित परिवार से की मुलाकात, न्याय दिलाने का दिया आश्वासन

घाघरा थाना क्षेत्र के कोटामाटी गांव में दो आदिवासी सगे भाई-बहन की हत्या के बाद सोमवार को पूर्व आईजी सह भाजपा अनुसूचित जनजाति मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष अरुण उरांव पीड़ित परिवार से जाकर मुलाकात की। घटना के संबंध में जानकारी हासिल करने के बाद पीड़ित परिवार को ढांढस बांधते हुए कहा कि जब तक आरोपियों को सजा नहीं मिलेगी तब तक आंदोलन किया जाएगा। वहीं घाघरा में बढ़ते अपराध की स्थिति को लेकर डीजीपी एमबी राव से मुलाकात कर अवगत कराएंगे।

उन्होंने आम लोगों से अपील की कि अपराधियों को संरक्षण देने की बजाय उसका विरोध करें ताकि किसी भी निर्दोष लोगों की जान इस तरह से ना जाए। उन्हाेंने कहा यहां कानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से फेल है। सरकार के पास क्राइम कंट्रोल करने का कोई प्लान नहीं है। जिसका सीधा खामियाजा आम लोग भुगत रहे हैं। दुष्कर्म, हत्या, लूट, मारपीट जैसी घटनाएं इतनी बढ़ गई है कि अब लोग महफूज नहीं हैं। इसी स्थिति पर अगर कानून व्यवस्था चलता रहा तो भारतीय जनता पार्टी सड़कों पर उतरेगी। आम लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए लड़ाई लड़ेगी। इस मौके पर लोहरदगा जिला अध्यक्ष मनीर उरांव, भिखारी, राम नंदन, श्याम किशोर, अरुणजय, विपिन बिहारी, अनिल प्रसाद पप्पू, बालकिशन उरांव, महेंद्र भगत,रवि पाहन,आशीष सोनी, प्रेम साहू मौजूद थे।

