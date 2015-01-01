पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोजगार:मजदूरी भुगतान की मांग पर माले 18 को देगा धरना

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
  • रोजगार सेवक और पंचायत सचिव की लापरवाही के कारण दर्जनों मजदूरों का मजदूरी बकाया है

भाकपा माले से जुड़े झारखंड निर्माण मजदूर यूनियन की बैठक गणेशपुर डिपा गांव के टुकू टोली मैं हुई। बैठक में यूनियन के जिला सचिव महेंद्र जंक्शन उरांव ने कहा कि असनी और पुगु पंचायत में पंचायत जनप्रतिनिधि मनरेगा मजदूरों का मजदूरी भुगतान कराने में विफल रहे हैं। रोजगार सेवक और पंचायत सचिव की लापरवाही के कारण दर्जनों मजदूरों का मजदूरी बकाया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मनरेगा मजदूरों ने मजदूरी की मांग को लेकर असनी पंचायत की मुखिया अनिल कुजूर तथा रोजगार सेवक सुनीता तिर्की और पुगु पंचायत के मुखिया बुद्धू टोपो से गुहार लगाया किंतु वे लोग मजदूरी भुगतान कराने में पूरी तरह से विफल रहे हैं। जिला सचिव ने कहा कि जिले की जन समस्याओं को लेकर भाकपा माले के नेतृत्व में आगामी 18 नवंबर को जिला स्तरीय एक दिवसीय धरना दिया जाएगा।

