पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुण्यतिथि:वोट बहिष्कार के विरोध पर उग्रवादियों ने कर दी थी हत्या

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस ने मनाई पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष की 21वीं पुण्यतिथि

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी ने पार्टी कार्यालय में पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष स्वर्गीय रामशरण जायसवाल की 21वीं पुण्यतिथि मनाई। इस दौरान जायसवाल के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण व पुष्पार्चन कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। उनकी पत्नी संगीता जायसवाल ने कहा कि 8 नवंबर 1999 को उग्रवादियों ने गोली मारकर रामशरण की हत्या कर दी थी। उस समय वे गुमला कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष थे। उग्रवादियों ने उनपर यह आरोप लगाया था कि उन्होंने उग्रवादियों के वोट बहिष्कार को न मान बूथ पर कब्जा कर कांग्रेस के पक्ष में वोट डलवाया था। संगीता ने कहा कि वास्तव में वे कांग्रेस पार्टी के सच्चे सिपाही थे।

साथ ही कांग्रेस पार्टी के को-ऑर्डिनेटर व राजीव गांधी ब्रिगेड में शामिल थे। वरीय उपाध्यक्ष रमेश कुमार चीनी ने कहा कि स्वर्गीय जायसवाल के कार्यकाल में कांग्रेस पार्टी बुलंदी पर थी। गुमला में कांग्रेस को मजबूती प्रदान करने में उनका अमूल्य योगदान रहा है। इसलिए उन्हें कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता है। हमें उनसे प्रेरणा लेकर उनके बताए मार्ग पर चलने की जरूरत है। मौके पर नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष दीपनारायण उरांव, आशिक अंसारी, रमेश कुमार चीनी, रामनिवास प्रसाद, रोहित उरांव, अरुण गुप्ता, प्रकाश आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें