केस दर्ज:दिल्ली में नाबालिग को बेचने पर मां ने कराई तीन लोगों पर नामजद प्राथमिकी

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • इसके बाद से ना तो मेरी बेटी को वापस कर रहा है, और ना ही पैसा दे रहा है

अहतु थाना में कामडारा प्रखंड की एक महिला ने अपनी बेटी को बेचने के आरोप में तीन लोगों के खिलाफ नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। महिला ने आवेदन में बताया है कि जुलाई माह में जसमति कुमारी व बिरसमनी लोहरा ने मेरी 15 वर्षीय नाबालिग बेटी को बहला-फुसलाकर काम दिलाने के बहाने घर से ले गए। जिसके बाद अभी तक वापस नहीं लाए है। जब वापस बुलाने की मांग कर रहे है, तो बिरसमनी लोहरा ने दस हजार रुपए का मांग करने लगा। 31 अगस्त को जमीन गिरवी रखकर 10 हजार रुपए सुभाष दास के खाता में बिरसमनी ने डलवाया।

इसके बाद से ना तो मेरी बेटी को वापस कर रहा है, और ना ही पैसा दे रहा है। इसके बाद मैने जसमति को पुन: फोन कर बेटी वापस लाने की मांग करने लगी, तो जसमति ने बताया कि सिसई प्रखंड के सुजीत कुमार दिल्ली में एक बड़ा प्लेसमेंट कंपनी में तेरी बेटी को बेच दिया है। महिला ने थानेदार से अपनी बेटी की सकुशल बरामदगी करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने बताया कि जसमति कुमारी, बिरसमनी लोहरा व सुजीत कुमार तीनों ने मिलकर यहां के कई लड़की को दिल्ली में लेकर बेच दिया है। इस संबंध में अहतु थानेदार राम कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। जल्दी ही नाबालिग को रिकवर कर उसके परिजनों को सौंप दिया जाएगा।

