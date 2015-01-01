पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाइडलाइन:काली पूजा में बड़े पंडाल बनाने पर रोक जुलूस निकालने की नहीं दी गई अनुमति

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीअाे ने दीपावली व काली पूजा काे ले कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर जारी की गाइडलाइन

सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी रवि आनंद ने दीपावली और काली पूजा के मद्देनजर कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के तहत दीपावली एवं काली पूजा मनाने पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। जिसमें कहा गया कि किसी भी प्रकार के पूजा के आयोजन में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन तथा मास्क पहनने की अनिवार्यता होगी। पूजा के अवसर पर कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन का अनुपालन नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ शक्ति बढ़ती जाएगी और नियम संगत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बैठक में सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि दिवाली के मौके पर सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पटाखा जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार में लोगों को अपने घरों में भी शर्त के साथ आतिशबाजी करने का दिशा-निर्देश जारी किया गया है। झारखंड में ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के निर्देश के आलोक में आतिशबाजी की अनुमति होगी। झारखंड प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के मुताबिक, राज्य के ज्यादातर शहरों में वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर मध्यम श्रेणी का ही है। बैठक में नगर परिषद उपाध्यक्ष कलीम अख्तर, मनीष चन्द्र लाल, डीटीओ विजय सिंह बिरूआ, विद्युत कार्यपालक अभियंता सत्यनारायण पातर, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी नगर परिषद हातिम ताई राय, बीडीओ संध्या मुण्डू, सीओ कुशलमय केनेथ मुण्डू, थाना प्रभारी गुमला, अग्निशमन पदाधिकारी गुमला, सोशल मीडिया एवं पब्लिसिटी पदाधिकारी रेचल जोजोवार व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

