प्रशिक्षण:अब पोस्ट ऑफिस में मिलेंगी प्रज्ञा केंद्र की सारी सुविधाएं

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • शनिवार को सीएससी मैनेजर ने प्रधान डाकघर गुमला लोहरदगा और सिमडेगा के चिह्नित कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया

प्रज्ञा केंद्र के माध्यम से आम लोगों को मिलने वाली ऑनलाइन सेवाओं की सभी सुविधा अब डाकघरों में भी उपलब्ध होगी। इसके लिए कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर के जिला स्तरीय पदाधिकारियों ने डाकघर के कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षित किया है। साथ ही डाकघर को प्रज्ञा केंद्र संचालित करने के लिए आईडी और पासवर्ड भी उपलब्ध करा दिया गया। शनिवार को सीएससी मैनेजर ने प्रधान डाकघर गुमला लोहरदगा और सिमडेगा के चिह्नित कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया। ताकि काम में सहूलियत हो।

इसके साथ ही उपरोक्त तीनों जिलों के हेड पोस्ट ऑफिस में अब प्रज्ञा केंद्र में मिलने वाली सुविधाएं पोस्ट ऑफिस में भी प्रारंभ कर दी गई है। सीएससी मैनेजर रंजन नंदा और अभिषेक राय ने बताया कि डाकघर की सुविधाओं का लाभ लेने के लिए प्रतिदिन बड़ी संख्या में लोग पोस्ट ऑफिस जाते हैं। अपने विविध कार्यों से पोस्ट ऑफिस जाने वाले लोगों को एक ही स्थान पर प्रज्ञा केंद्र में मिल रही सुविधाएं उपलब्ध होने से उन्हें काफी आसानी होगी। उन्हें सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी ऑनलाइन सेवाओं का लाभ उठाने के लिए प्रज्ञा केंद्र में जाने के लिए अलग से समय निकालकर भटकना नहीं होगा। पोस्ट ऑफिस में प्रारंभ की गई प्रज्ञा केंद्र ने भी उपलब्ध सेवाओं का लाभ लेने के लिए लोगों को निर्धारित सेवा शुल्क देना होगा। सीएससी मैनेजर ने बताया कि हेड पोस्ट ऑफिस में प्रज्ञा केंद्र की सेवा सुचारू रूप से चलने के पश्चात अगली कड़ी में उप डाकघर में भी सुविधा प्रदान किया जा सकता है।

