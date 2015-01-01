पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:छठ महापर्व पर व्रतियों ने सूर्य देव से मांगा सुख शांति, समृद्धि और कोरोना से मुक्ति का वरदान

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अर्घ्य देती व्रती।
  • व्रतियों के हाथों से प्रसाद लेने और उनके पांव छूकर आशीर्वाद लेने के लिए कतार में खड़े दिखे श्रद्धालु

गुमला जिले में छठ महापर्व पर आस्था के घाटों पर भक्ति का समागम दिखा। शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य और शनिवार की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ ही छठ पर्व भक्तिमय माहौल में संपन्न हो गया। पूरी आस्था, विश्वास, पवित्रता व शुद्धता के साथ व्रतियों ने भगवान भुवन को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया। साथ ही सुख, शांति और समृद्धि की कामना की।

छठ को लेकर जिले के सभी घाटों और शहरी क्षेत्र के छठ तालाब, वन तालाब, चेटर तालाब, मुरली बगीचा तालाब, नागफेनी व खटवा नदी सहित अन्य तालाबों और नदियों पर श्रद्धालुओं का जनसैलाब उमड़ा रहा। वैसे भक्त जिनके घर पर पर्याप्त जगह या छत की व्यवस्था थी। उन्होंने घर में ही छठ पूजा की।

उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने के बाद श्रद्धालुओं के बीच प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। व्रतियों के हाथों से प्रसाद लेने और उनके पांव छूकर आर्शीर्वाद लेने के लिए कतार में खड़े दिखे श्रद्धालु। पूजा संपन्न होने के बाद व्रती देवी मंडप व सूर्य मंदिर पहुंची। जहां पूजा अर्चना की गई।

व्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री दूध, गंगाजल वितरण किया

विभिन्न संस्थाओं की ओर से अखंड हरि कीर्तन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जहां रात भर श्रद्धालु भगवान की स्तुति करते दिखे। शुक्रवार शाम से लेकर शनिवार सुबह तक पूरा वातावरण हरे रामा, हरे कृष्णा, रामा-रामा, हरे-हरे के मधुर भजनों से गूंजता रहा। वहीं इस महापर्व में अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए समितियों और श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा व्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री, दूध, गंगाजल आदि का वितरण भी किया गया।

तालाब में पानी का फव्वारा व सेल्फी प्वाइंट रहे आकर्षण का केंद्र

सिसई रोड स्थित छठ तालाब में इस बार घाेड़े पर सवार भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा भले ही स्थापित नहीं किए गए। किंतु तालाब के बीच में पानी का फव्वारा एवं विशाल क्लब के सौजन्य से सेल्फी प्वाईंट श्रद्धालुओं के बीच आकर्षण का केंद्र बना रहा। जो पूजन समारोह की शोभा और बढ़ा रहा था। सेल्फी प्वाईंट पर व घाटों पर युवतियों, युवकों और बच्चों में सेल्फी क्रेज देखने को मिला। सभी इस ख़ूबसूरत पल को कैमरे में कैद करते रहे और अपने व परिजनों के साथ सेल्फी का आनंद उठाने में व्यस्त दिखे।

सुरक्षा को लेकर मुस्तैदी से डटे थे जवान

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर प्रशासन पूरी तरह चौकस दिखी। छठ घाटों के अलावा मार्गो में भी पर्याप्त संख्या में पुलिस जवान की तैनाती की गई थी। व्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं को परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। इसके लिए ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था दुरूस्त की गई थी। ड्रोन कैमरे से भी निगरानी की व्यवस्था थी।

जिले के डीसी शिशिर सिन्हा, एसपी ह्रदीप पी जनार्दनन, एसडीओ रवि आनंद, थाना प्रभारी शंकर ठाकुर आदि घाटों का निरीक्षण करते दिखे। छठ पर जहां छठ मइया पर आधारित गीत माहौल की पावनता को और अधिक मधुर बना रहे थे। लाइटिंग व सजावट की पूरी व्यवस्था की गई थी। घाट तक आने-जाने वाले मार्ग भी रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी में नहाए हुए थे। साफ-सफाई व सुरक्षा के एहतियात को लेकर प्रशासन, नगर परिषद व समितियों ने अपनी पूरी जिम्मेवारी निभाई।

